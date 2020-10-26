I could write a 10-page essay on how much Dr Pepper means to me. If we forget about Big Red and sweet tea for a second, I would have to say that it's Dr Pepper running through my veins. Don't worry, I do drink plenty of water, but Dr Pepper is my go-to drink for a southern meal. It doesn't matter how early it is. I'm drinking a Dr Pepper with my breakfast at 10 a.m. Also, when I ask for a coke, I absolutely mean Dr Pepper.

Now that you know how much this soda means to me, you'll see why Texans are so excited about a Dr Pepper candle. That first sip does something to me each morning. The fizz in my chest might actually be what's keeping my heart pumping. When I heard I could buy a Dr Pepper scented candle, I knew this was the candle smell that would get me to crawl out of bed on a cold Monday morning.

Made from soy wax

9-oz jar

Wonderful Amazon reviews

You can get the soy candle on Amazon for $12.99. It's the perfect gift for any Dr Pepper lover. There's a 50-70 hour burn time. I say light this candle until you can get your Dr Pepper soda fix with a nice cold can of Dr Pepper and cream soda, or a Dr Pepper shake from Whataburger.

This handmade candle will smell like you just opened an ice cold soda can. Yum! The Dr Pepper scent is so sweet, but smells so delicious. If Dr Pepper isn't your cup of tea, you can always opt for a Mountain Dew scent. (That definitely like a unique fragrance.)

Made from American grown soybeans

$15

Excellent reviews

716CandleCo is always selling a Dr Pepper soy wax candle. These candles are hand-poured from the highest quality wax and fragrance oil. I love burning candles every day, so knowing that these will last a good amount of time makes my Dr Pepper filled heart happy.

It's been Dr Pepper over Coca Cola and Pepsi since day one. If anyone is wondering what to get me for my birthday, Christmas, or just for any occasion, I'll happily take a Dr Pepper jar candle.

Be sure get your hands on a bag of Dr Pepper cotton candy this summer.

This post was originally published on November 13, 2019.

oembed rumble video here

adsense ad