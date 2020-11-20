I once saw a meme that said, if your microwave is dirty, do not say you're bored. I absolutely agree with this statement. Dirty microwave ovens with crud are disgusting and embarrassing, which is why you need this President Donald Trump microwave steamer.

This hilarious collectible is the kitchen cleaning gadget you didn't know you needed. I guess it's time to MYMCA. (Make your microwave clean again.) Hey, while we wait for the experts to tackle coronavirus, let's focus on keeping our own homes clean during the COVID lockdown, right?

Great gag gift

Angry mama microwave cleaner design available

Disinfects

Microwave clean up has never been easier. Get your microwave clean with this cheap kitchen gadget in no time! Just place white vinegar and water inside the microwave oven steam cleaner and let it microwave for three minutes.

The product description is something else! I read it in Trump's voice, which makes it much funnier. "Using a sponge alone is for haters and losers-- doesn't get rid of microwave messes fast enough. You need me to get the job done." Yep, totally something Trump would say.

Ditch the DIY method with baking soda and lemon juice. The steam comes out of POTUS' head and softens microwave stains for easier cleaning. This trending gadget is Amazon Prime eligible and the pricing is fantastic. It's only $14.95! The best part is that it's dishwasher safe.

Check out the before and after pics! The steam cleans these microwaves well. I think it's time I give it a try. I'm not exactly sure how the President of the United States would feel about the funny product, but we can't help but laugh! Is there a Biden one too? I'll take that one as well.

Check out Amazon for more stainless steel cleaning products and kitchen appliances.

