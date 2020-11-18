President Donald Trump's rants will probably end up in history books one day. Most likely, his quotes about nobody knowing more than him, people being losers, and of course, anything that ended on "Believe me, ask anyone."

We all found a way to laugh at these funny sayings, and of course, some creatives are capitalizing on these funny quotes. This Donald Trump Coffee mug is one of the many examples. Gift your favorite chef this funny mug so they'll always remember that nobody is a better cook than them.

Great gift idea for Mother's Day, Father's Day, or Valentine's Day

Donald Trump coffee mug for chefs is Dishwasher safe and microwave safe

High-quality mug

Whether you love or hate Trump, you have to love this mug. This funny Donald Trump coffee mug is the perfect gift for your best friend or significant other who loves to cook. Switch things up this year and grab them a funny novelty gift. They probably have all the kitchen & dining products they could think of anyway!

The brand new coffee cup is available on Amazon for only $19. It's especially a great gift if you're looking for a funny gift for a coffee lover, too! Coffee lovers can never have enough drinkware.

I love a good gag gift, so if someone got me this funny coffee mug for my birthday or the holidays, they'd be spot on! I mean, I kind of think I'm the best chef ever when it comes to cooking things in my air fryer. Nobody is better at pressing a preset button than me. Believe me, ask anyone.

Everyone else? Losers! My air fryer chicken is so special and terrific. Truly.

For more ceramic coffee mugs and tumblers, visit Amazon.

