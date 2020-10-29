Dolly Parton is the full package. A singer, humanitarian, actress, author, record producer and even a seasoned cook in the kitchen. The country music legend is no stranger when it comes to down-home cooking. Growing up in rural Tennessee, country superstar Dolly Parton and her eleven siblings lived in a one-room cabin. This led the family to cook various dishes with low-cost ingredients, one of which was a soup that contained rocks from the garden. Want to have a Holly Dolly Christmas? Try out one of these comfort soup recipes Dolly makes in her own kitchen.

During an interview with Hallmark, Dolly reminisces about the basis of the Stone Soup. Each child would run into the garden and fetch a small rock. While the children would wash and scrub the rock, Dolly's mama would ask the kids about their day and whichever children needed a little boost of confidence or kindness, their stone would get added to the pot along with vegetables. Dolly remembers, "We all felt like we were helping to feed our family for the day."

Dolly Parton Shares Her Favorite Food

Don't worry, all of these recipes don't include rocks.

1. Banana Pudding

Banana pudding is a Southern staple and Dolly calls this dessert one of her favorite foods. Her personal recipe is even used in her theme park, Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee which has won best amusement park food four times in the last seven years by Amusement Today.

Get the recipe here.

2. Chicken and Dumplins'

During an interview with Andy Warhol (okay not with him in the flesh, but a questionnaire he set up back in the 80s), Dolly Parton stated one of her dinner favorites would have to be Chicken and Dumplins'. This recipe, shared by Dolly herself, is featured in her cookbook, Dolly's Dixie Fixin's: Love, Laughter and Lots of Good Food.

Get the recipe here.

3. Roast Pork

Back in 1992, The New York Times sat down with Dolly in a New York City restaurant to ask a few questions over a casual lunch. During the meeting, while munching on clams casino, Dolly proclaims that her go-to meal for entertaining is roast pork, fried okra, green beans and turnip greens. "I love roast pork, especially the fatty part," Dolly smiles. "I can't help it. The greasier the food, the better."

Get the recipe here.

4. Stone Soup

Dolly shared this recipe with Hallmark a few years ago when they were visiting Dollywood. Tantalize taste buds with this Southern food that doesn't require any expensive ingredients.

Get the recipe here.

5. Walnut Pie

The time has come for dessert! All for pretty food, Dolly Parton shared her favorite recipe for walnut pie last Pi Day for her fans via social media. Walnut pie is almost like pecan pie, for the exception of walnuts.

Get the recipe here.

This post was originally published on August 31, 2018.

adsense ad