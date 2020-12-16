You might think you can get anything at Denny's at just about any time, but as it turns out, that's not entirely true. Not all Denny's offer alcoholic beverages on the menu and beer is specifically something you might not find at your local Denny's restaurant.

Menu items at basically all national Denny's locations include everything from hash browns to bacon strips to ice cream to the iconic Grand Slamwich ® and so much more. But mimosas or beer are not something you'll usually find at the beloved dine-in restaurant.

Does Denny's Serve Beer or Alcohol in General?

According to Eater, New York's first-ever Denny's got its liquor license approved back in 2014, with adjusted alcohol service hours to appease residents who were concerned about "the kind of person who wants to have a drink before noon." But the Manhattan location, which featured a "Grand Cru Slam" priced at $300, closed in 2018.

However, TripAdvisor notes that some Denny's locations do in fact serve beer or other alcohol. "Some have full bars attached to them," one person wrote. Another responded that Denny's serves beer and wine in Canada. But it doesn't seem to be a common thing here in the United States.

So if you're looking to get take-out from Denny's in the time of COVID and want to order some beer, you may be out of luck. However, you should be able to get any number of appetizers or milkshakes instead if that makes any difference?

Yea, yea, we know ordering the Moons Over My Hammy isn't the same as getting a tall glass of beer with your meal, but sometimes you've gotta make do with what's on the menu, OK? If you're really that interested in getting a beer with your Denny's meal, it can't hurt to call the locations near you and ask if they serve any sort of alcoholic beverage -- you might be surprised!

