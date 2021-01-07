Sometimes if you want something done right, you've just got to do it yourself. That's unfortunately true for a lot of people with specific skincare needs, who might not be able to use store-bought face creams based on their skin type or allergies. That's where DIY face creams that don't have a bunch of preservatives or a terrifying shelf life come into play.

There are a ton of DIY beauty product recipes available online, and finding a homemade face cream that works for you isn't too difficult -- it might just take some trial and error. To help you out with whatever skin needs you have, we found a few tutorials for DIY face creams and compiled them here.

1. DIY Face Cream With Skin-Protecting Essential Oils

Good Housekeeping has a recipe for a face cream you can make yourself "packed with natural oils to smooth and hydrate your skin for a youthful glow." The ingredients? Shea butter, aloe gel, rose water, jojoba oil, rosehip seed oil, beeswax, frankincense essential oil, and rose essential oil. You'll also need a double boiler for melting some of the ingredients. See their recipe at the link.

2. Lovely Greens Simple Face Lotion Recipe

Lovely Greens touts this as an "easy" recipe to make if skincare products, in general, are too expensive for you. "The final product is rich enough for a body cream but feels great as a moisturizing skin cream for normal to dry skin," the site promised. See the recipe at the link above.

3. 6-Ingredient Homemade Anti-Aging Face Cream

This recipe from Organic Authority is made of almond oil, coconut oil, beeswax, vitamin E oil, shea butter, and your choice of essential oils. "Beeswax and shea butter both hold anti-inflammatory properties, vitamin E provides a boost of antioxidant power, and essential oils provide a pleasant aroma," the recipe claimed. See it here.

4. Prairie Homestead DIY Aloe Vera Face Moisturizer

Prairie Homestead called this a "super affordable" face cream option, promising that is has "natural and nourishing ingredients." It's very simple -- just five ingredients are needed: aloe vera gel, coconut oil, jojoba oil, beeswax pastilles, and essential oil such as lavender or geranium. See the recipe.

5. Adventures in Cooking All-Purpose Homemade Face Cream

This recipe includes "gentle vegetable/nut oils like olive oil," cocoa butter or a similar nut butter, essential oils, and more. It suggests using a hydrosol like rosewater, which seems common with DIY face creams. (The site also has a recipe for a soothing rose and jasmine face cream which includes sunflower seed oil, avocado oil, rosemary herbal oil, and a ton of other ingredients.)

6. Vegan First All Natural Aloe Vera Face Cream

This homemade face cream recipe has essential oil suggestions based on your skin type -- argan, rose, lavender, or jasmine oil for dry skin, and sandalwood or geranium oil for normal skin. Oily skin users should turn to citrus-based oils, grapeseed, tea tree, or jojoba oil. Check out the recipe.

