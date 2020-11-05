When it comes to appetizers, presentation is everything. Charcuterie plates are more enjoyable with a lovely display of cheese and meats, and cupcakes taste better with a cute decoration of frosting and sprinkles. My favorite dishes are the ones that involve a bit of artistic flair, like fruit tarts where you get to arrange the fruit in an aesthetically pleasing pattern. Sometimes, the tray we use to serve can make the difference when it comes to presentation! That's why these 11 deviled egg trays provide a perfect touch of style to bring your deviled eggs to perfection.

1. Chef Buddy Deviled Egg Trays

These two Chef Buddy clear plastic trays have snap-on lids to make food storage simple. 10.875 x 10.875 in diameter, each has 18 wells for deviled eggs, plenty of room for a few batches. Nothing is better than serving classy hors d' oeuvres with minimal cleanup!

2. KooK Deviled Egg Dish

Made of white porcelain, the Kook deviled egg tray comes in the cute and charming shape of an egg! Fun and whimsical, this tray has 24 wells to fit the egg halves of your deviled eggs, so it's great for a double batch. One of Amazon's bestsellers, It's also dishwasher safe, great for easy cleanup. Currently available for one-day delivery, this 15.71 x 12.6 serving dish makes it easy to serve great food in style.

3. Mud Pie Egg and Oyster Serving Tray

This white ceramic deviled egg tray is reminiscent of an ice cube tray, with its long and narrow design. Unique to other serving trays and with dimensions of 19.5 x 2.75, this is an eggcellent choice to bring to potlucks and bbqs.

4. Anchor Hocking Presence Egg Plate

Designed with aesthetics in mind, the anchor hocking egg container is classy and stylish. 10" in diameter, this is made of clear glass and adds its own subtle flair to the table. This will fit right in at a dinner party or wine night!

5. Portmeirion Botanic Garden Devilled Egg Dish

This porcelain serving platter features a bouquet of lavender and pink flowers in the center, with little butterflies adorning the outer edges. This 12" egg holder has a hard glaze for durability and appearance, a beautiful and unique addition to your serve ware!

6. Egg Serving Tray With Devil Horns

As useful as it is punny, this deviled egg tray comes in red and features devil horns. This is a fun way to serve and eat your deviled eggs. Made of plastic, this cleverly designed egg plate is 14.25" by 11" in diameter. In this tray, your appetizer will be devilishly delicious!

7. Jadeite Handled Deviled Egg Plate

Made of glass in a beautiful shade of jade green, you can't get much classier than the Jadeite Deviled Egg Plate. The center of the tray has a fountain-like handle, both decorative and functional. This eggstremely gorgeous 12" deviled egg platter will bring style to any event.

8. Presence Serving Tray- Set of 4

A set of 4, the presence serving tray is great for a large potluck, perfect if you've made multiple batches of deviled eggs. It comes in blue, green, magenta, and orange, an assortment of bright colors to liven up any table. Each tray is 12" in diameter and has 24 wells for deviled eggs. If you're looking to serve a large group and brighten your meal, these colorful trays are the solution.

9. Modern Farmhouse Floral Egg Platter

This lovely ovular tray is decorated with beautiful flowers, reminiscent of a garden in springtime. Your deviled eggs will be complemented by these colorful petals and leaves, which will serve as an encouragement to your guests to come and get another. Order this online or choose store pickup; either way, you'll end up with a pretty egg platter. If you like this 16" by 8" tray, it's part of a floral dinnerware and bakeware collection, so you can fill your kitchen with flowery dinnerware if your heart desires!

10. Fiesta Egg Tray

The fiesta tray lives up to its name, setting the stage for a fun, food-filled time with family and friends. It comes in fourteen different colors, making it easy to choose the one that best matches your color scheme. With a diameter of 11.25, this circular, chip-resistant tray is ideal for a potluck or bbq. Bed Bath & Beyond offers curbside pickup at many locations, making it easy and safe to buy the perfect serving tray.

11. Hand Painted Ceramic Deviled Egg Tray

Last but not least, this colorful tray will add fun and style to your deviled eggs. Each well is decorated in a different design like an Easter egg, with every color of the rainbow. Made of ceramic, its dimensions are 9.75" by 8". What could be more fun than serving your deviled eggs atop colorfully painted Easter eggs!

adsense ad