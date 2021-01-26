You've heard of New York-style pizza and Chicago-style pizza, but what about Detroit-style pizza? Born in the Motor City, an authentic Detroit style Pizza has three characteristics: it's baked in a rectangle baking pan, it has a thick and chewy crust, and it is traditionally topped with Wisconsin brick cheese and tomato sauce. This Midwest pizza has been made since the mid-20th-century but didn't gain national recognition until only a few years ago.

What is Detroit Pizza?

History says the first Detroit-style pizza was created at Buddy's Rendezvous, which was formally a speakeasy owned by Gus and Anna Guerra. While sources close to the pizzeria still disagree on whether the recipe came from Anna Guerra's mother's recipe or from a recipe from one of the employees, one thing is for sure: this pizza company created a new local dish.

Using blue steel pans from automotive suppliers which were originally invented to be used as drip trays, the pizza dough is added to the pans and is baked with pepperonis pressed into the dough for maximum flavor. The deep dish is then loaded with cheese and tomato sauce along with other toppings such as Italian sausage and red onions. The cheese is usually added against the sides of the pan giving it its characteristic crispy crust.

It wasn't until the 1980s that Buddy's pizza was called "Detroit Pizza" in an article in a trade magazine.

Pizza Hut Launches New Detroit-Style Pizza Nationwide

Starting on January 26, 2021, pizza lovers nationwide can try a Detroit-style pizza without traveling up to Michigan.

If you love pepperoni, the Detroit Double Pepperoni pie is the best pizza for you. It's topped with 32 slices of regular pepperoni and another 48 slices of Crispy Cupped Pepperoni, which crisp up in the oven and provide a crunchy texture and zesty flavor. Other flavors include:

Double Cheesy: Layered with two kinds of cheese, including aged Parmesan

Meaty Deluxe: Loaded with bacon, Italian sausage, and Crispy Cupped Pepperoni

Supremo: Topped with Italian sausage, red onions, and green bell peppers

Try out the Detroit style pizza today!

