You're used to fast food value menus. We've told you about the value menus at burger chains and other fast food joints, but they're not the only restaurant chains with value menu items. Denny's is famous for its Grand Slam and Moons Over My Hammy dishes, but it also has some good deals on the menu. If you're not familiar with what Denny's value menu features, let us introduce you.

Denny's does a $2 $4 $6 $8 value menu and most of the current items on the Denny's value menu are still in that price range (it went away for a bit but came back in celebration of the restaurant's 10th anniversary). The prices for individual menu items may vary at different locations across the United States, so check their website or call before you go to make sure you know what you're getting into.

From time to time, Denny's also does limited promotions, like the $5.99 Super Slam, or the Super Duper Slam, a brand new Slam for $6.99 with two eggs, two strips of bacon, two sausage links and hash browns, and then they throw in all you can eat pancakes.

Here are 12 items on Denny's value menu.

Classic BLT

You get bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough at a low price, and your sandwich comes with french fries, which is a good deal.

Loaded Breakfast Sandwich

Got $6? Get a pile of bacon and ham, American cheese and an egg served on a toasted English muffin. Plus you also get a side of hash browns.

Everyday Value Slam

Some of the most popular Denny's menu items are their slams, including the Lumberjack Slam and the Grand Slam Slugger. But if you're looking for a deal, go for the Everyday Value Slam. It's got buttermilk pancakes, eggs, and bacon or sausage links all for $4, which is a slam of a deal.

Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast

For a steal, you get a biscuit covered with gravy, two eggs, and hash browns. That's a hearty breakfast for not much dough.

Stack of Pancakes

Get two buttermilk pancakes for $2 on Denny's value menu (and they're not tiny pancakes, either). Plus, for just 99 cents more, you can make them chocolate chip pancakes or blueberry pancakes by asking for one of those as a mix-in.

Slice of French Toast

Or instead of pancakes, you can get a slice of french toast for just $2.

French Toast Slugger

French toast served with eggs, bacon or sausage links, hash browns or bread, and the deal comes with coffee and juice. Plus, if you prefer turkey bacon strips, you can swap those in for the regular bacon or sausage.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs Sizzlin' Skillet

How much would you pay for chopped beef steak covered with gravy, two eggs, and a mix of potatoes, bell peppers, and onions topped with cheddar cheese? On Denny's value menu, this meat and egg breakfast will run you just $8.

Build Your Own Chicken Wraps

Grilled or fried. Buffalo, Sriracha mayo or BBQ sauce. However you like your chicken, get it wrapped in flour tortillas with lettuce and cheddar cheese and served with wavy-cut fries and dipping sauce for just $6.

Southern Chicken Slugger

Chicken on a biscuit, covered in gravy and cheddar cheese, and served with eggs and hash browns or bread. Oh, and you get coffee and juice with that meal, for a grand total of $8 on Denny's value menu.

Chicken Loaded Potato Sizzlin' Skillet

For $8, get a skillet filled with grilled chicken, red-skinned potatoes, bacon, and broccoli topped with Pepper Jack queso, cheddar cheese, and sour cream.

Fried Cheese Melt

This item isn't on Denny's main value menu, but some locations offer it and so the price varies. Also, this is not an item to order if you are at all watching your health. But if you need a little bit of inexpensive cheesy indulgence, this sandwich is basically a grilled cheese with Denny's Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Mind you, that's not cheese sticks in place of regular cheese; we're talking both cheese sticks and American cheese on buttery grilled sourdough, served with a side of tomato sauce.

In the time of COVID-19, it's great that Denny's offers Denny's on Demand free delivery, and you can always do takeout too. (And of course, a lot of locations are still doing dine-in if you're comfortable with that.)

If you're sick of getting fast food like Burger King, McDonald's, or Taco Bell, and are looking for anything on the value menu and other items Denny's offers like Cowboy Chopped Steak, the banana chocolate hazelnut crepe, or the Santa Fe Sizzlin' skillet with chorizo sausage, peppers, and more, what are you waiting for?

