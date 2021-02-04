Oreos are a timeless classic of American cookies, bringing joy to all in the form of sweet crème filling and chocolate wafers. The best selling cookie in the United States, these chocolate sandwich cookies have been around for over a century, and they continue to evolve to meet the desires of the cookie consumer. From peanut butter to birthday cake, there's an Oreo flavor for everyone. One the most underrated but delicious flavors is dark chocolate Oreos!

Dark Chocolate Oreos

For those with a sweet tooth who love dark chocolate, this Oreo flavor is everything you need in your life. The chocolate wafers on the outside complement the creamy dark chocolate filling on the inside, resulting in a snackable, chocolatey sandwich cookie. More chocolatey than the classic Oreo, these have a subtle flavor, which is perfect for those who don't like their sweets too sweet.

The dark chocolate flavored crème on the inside of these goodies doesn't taste as bitter as you might expect. Its chocolate flavor could be compared to chocolate fudge or a brownie, a rich, yummy taste that goes well with the chocolate in the wafers.

Our friend at Junk Banter sampled this delicious flavor and feels strongly about it:

"The chocolate crème has such a richer chocolate flavor that I immediately think they should replace the Chocolate Crème Oreos altogether. There's no need for both when one is this much better."

So there you have it! From a true Oreo aficionado, the dark chocolate flavor of Oreo cookies is even better than the chocolate crème Oreos. He goes on to rate them 8 out 10, high praise for someone well-versed in the world of Oreos.

Oreo Flavors

If dark chocolate isn't your thing, there are lots of other Oreo flavors to choose from! Nabisco has created every flavor you could think of, from more filling to less filling, along with playing with different dessert flavors. Some of the most popular are double stuf Oreo, Oreo thins, golden Oreos, and mint Oreos. A few of the more exotic flavors are carrot cake, red velvet and lemon.

Here's a list of 25 flavors with reviews!

Nabisco even created a way to give Oreos for Valentine's Day. Each "Oreo valentine" contains two cookies, with the option of writing your recipient's name. What better way to show you care than with milk's favorite cookie?

Oreos are also central to baking, often used as an Oreo crust for pies. If you've never had a Mississippi mud pie with an Oreo crust, you're missing out. There are also scrumptious Oreo truffles, and some people even bake chocolate chip cookies with Oreos inside!

If you're wondering what could come together to create such a well-loved and snackable treat, here are the ingredients in dark chocolate Oreos:

Sugar, Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate {Vitamin B1}, Riboflavin {Vitamin B2}, Folic Acid), Palm and/or Canola Oil, Cocoa (Processed with Alkali), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Leavening (Baking Soda and/or Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Soy Lecithin, Chocolate, Artificial Flavor. Contains Wheat, Soy.

The serving size is 2 cookies, but no true chocolate-lover should be able to stop before 5. The next time you feel a chocolate craving on the horizon, head to the store and buy yourself some dark chocolate Oreos. Dip them in milk and savor the taste of dark chocolatey goodness!

