Everyone knows that the best part of going to Dairy Queen is treating yourself to a Blizzard. A combo of creamy soft serve ice cream and whichever sweet mix-ins you prefer, Blizzards are fast food's frozen treat to indulge in no matter the weather. DQ's Blizzard menu has everything you could dream of, from Oreo chunks to mocha to cheesecake! Here are all of the Dairy Queen Blizzard flavors to treat yourself with.

Dairy Queen Blizzard of the Month:

Red Velvet Cake Blizzard

February Blizzard of the month, this tasty treat consists of red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese icing blended with vanilla soft-serve. If you like red velvet cake this flavor is for you.

Limited Time Flavors:

Choco-dipped Strawberry Blizzard

Strawberry and chocolate, the ultimate combo. Love chocolate-dipped strawberries? This delicious Blizzard is made with strawberry and chocolate chunks, blended with creamy vanilla soft serve.

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard

Another limited-time offer, this Blizzard is basically a snickerdoodle cookie made into an ice cream delight! Snickerdoodle cookie dough and cinnamon sugar are mixed in with vanilla soft serve ice cream for the perfect cookie-themed sweet.

Brownie Dough Blizzard

For all the chocolate lovers out there, the brownie dough Blizzard is as decadent and chocolatey as they come! Brownie dough, choco chunks and cocoa fudge are deliciously blended into vanilla soft serve ice cream for the Blizzard version of a chocolate sundae.

Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard

Only available for a limited time, the Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard is the amazingly delicious medley of Oreo cookie pieces, choco chunks, and coffee blended with vanilla soft serve.

Year-Round Blizzard Flavors

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Do you secretly think that the cookie dough is better than the actual cookie? Enjoy all the cookie dough you want with this Blizzard full of chocolate chip cookie dough, rich fudge, and vanilla soft serve ice cream.

Turtle Pecan Cluster Blizzard

For a nutty option, this tasty Blizzard flavor is full of pecan pieces, chocolate shavings and rich caramel blended into creamy vanilla soft serve.

Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard

Another chocolate-lover's dream, the Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard is full of chewy brownie pieces, choco chunks and cocoa fudge blended with creamy vanilla soft serve.

Oreo Cookie Blizzard

Simple, classic and delectable, the Oreo Cookie Blizzard is made with Oreo cookie pieces mixed into vanilla soft serve ice cream.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard

Peanut butter and chocolate, the perfect mix of savory and sweet. This yummy Blizzard has milk chocolate Reese's Peanut Butter Cups blended with creamy vanilla soft serve.

Butterfinger Blizzard Treat

The Butterfinger Blizzard treat is the addicting combo of Butterfinger candy and vanilla soft serve.

M&Ms Milk Chocolate Candies Blizzard Treat

Another simple but scrumptious candy Blizzard, this flavor consists of M&Ms candy pieces and chocolatey toppings blended with vanilla soft serve.

Heath Blizzard Treat

Toffee and fudge is an irresistible combo. The Heath Blizzard treat has Heath candy pieces and fudge, mixed in with vanilla soft serve.

Snickers Blizzard Treat

Try the Snickers Blizzard flavor to indulge in Snickers pieces and chocolatey toppings blended with vanilla soft serve.

Royal Rocky Road Trip Blizzard

This Dairy Queen Blizzard flavor is the decadent mixture of brownie pieces, crunchy peanuts and cocoa fudge blended with vanilla soft serve, then completed with a marshmallow filling.

Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard Blend

To experience cheesecake in ice cream form, go for the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard blend, full of cheesecake pieces and graham cracker in creamy vanilla soft serve with a strawberry center.

