Few things bring more joy than a sweet, creamy DQ blizzard with all of your favorite mix-ins. On a hot summer's day (or really any day), a Dairy Queen blizzard is the perfect fast food frozen treat to bring a pop of sugar and indulgence to your day. For those in the know, you can choose from even more delectable options using the Dairy Queen Secret Menu, bringing your DQ blizzard experience to a whole new level of deliciousness. Here are some Dairy Queen blizzard flavors that are not on the menu to try on your next DQ trip!

Midnight Truffle Blizzard

The Midnight Truffle Blizzard was one of the wildly popular Blizzard of the Months. While it was meant to be a limited-time blizzard, you can still order it if you're in on the secret blizzard menu! Full of dark cocoa fudge, vanilla soft serve and bits of truffle, this tasty blizzard flavor is the ultimate treat for those with a sweet tooth.

Banana Creme Pie Blizzard

For those who like a good old fashioned Banana Creme Pie, the Banana Creme Pie Blizzard won't disappoint. Similar to the (also secret) Banana Split Blizzard, This is essentially a Vanilla Blizzard with pieces of pie, sliced banana, and whipped cream on top. This well-kept secret menu item won't be known by all employees, so if they're not familiar with it, just list the ingredients and they should get it right.

Pecan Mudslide Blizzard

For all who appreciate a combo of caramel and chocolate, the Pecan Mudslide is the way to go. This tasty masterpiece involves caramel and hot fudge in a large sundae cup, with DQ's famous soft serve ice cream added in, and then even more caramel and hot fudge on top. A sprinkle of pecans at the end makes it into the delicious Pecan Mudslide!

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Try a blast from the past with this Cinnamon Toast Crunch Blizzard. If you love the cereal, it's even better in blizzard form. To order it, ask for a snickerdoodle blizzard and then ask for pie chips to be added in. The combo of snicker-doodle, vanilla ice cream and pie chips is hard to beat.

Mocha Heath Treat

You want a sweet treat, but are also in need of a caffeine boost. No need to choose between Starbucks or Dairy Queen! This Dairy Queen secret menu item is the perfect combo- simply order a Vanilla Blizzard and ask for coffee syrup, chocolate syrup and Heath bar to be added in. You'll never go back to the regular menu after this mouth-watering mocha treat.

Oreo Cookie Jar Blizzard

The mixture of Oreo cookies and vanilla soft serve is a classic combo that never gets old. The Oreo Cookie Jar Blizzard is an Oreo Blizzard with cookie dough mixed in, making the combo even more delicious! To switch it up even more, ask for cheesecake to be added into an Oreo Blizzard for an Oreo Cheesecake Blizzard!

Oreo Brownie Sugar Rush

Still on the Oreo train, the Oreo Brownie Sugar Rush is another way to spice up the classic Oreo-vanilla combo. Just order a blizzard with Oreo, brownie pieces, and hot fudge blended in. If you add on some marshmallow creme on top, you'll have yourself a MEGA sugar rush. And if you're really feeling crazy, add in some marshmallows for an Oreo Brownie Earthquake!

Arctic Rush Freeze Blizzard

Combine your two favorite refreshing drinks into one- an Arctic Rush and a Dairy Queen blizzard. To ask for an Arctic Rush Freeze, just ask for your favorite Arctic Rush with ice cream added. It can be blended in or you can enjoy the ice cream floating atop your slushy!

Peanut Butter Bash

The Peanut Butter Bash is as fun as the name suggest, full of choco chunks and peanut butter. To enjoy this Dairy Queen Blizzard Flavor, get a large sundae cup and add in peanut butter and hot fudge. Top it with ice cream and even more peanut butter and hot fudge. Spoon in some chocolate chunks and have a bash!

Tropical Sunrise Blizzard

For a fruity, tropical treat, order the secret Tropical Sunrise. One bite of this Dairy Queen blizzard flavor not on the menu will have you transported to a white sand beach, the rush of the ocean waves in the distance. The Tropical Sunrise blizzard features banana, coconut, pineapple and guava blended into Vanilla soft serve. If you're not a guava fan, leave it out to enjoy a Hawaiian Blizzard.

