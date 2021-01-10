17 Cream Pie Recipes That are Down-Right Decadent

If a cream pie is your favorite pie, we're here to help you find the absolute best cream pie recipe for you. Everyone has different tastes when it comes to things like their favorite pie crust and whether banana cream pie or coconut cream pie or some other cream pie entirely is really the best, so we put together a ton of choices here. So get out your pie dish, and happy baking!

1. Vanilla Cream Pie

Let's start simple. This cream pie is described as "indulgent" but also "light and dreamy." How can you go wrong? See the recipe.

2. No-Bake Chocolate Cream Pie

This pie actually requires no baking! Plus, the Oreo crust is "filled with a thick eggless chocolate filling and topped with whipped cream," yum! Check out the recipe.

3. Old-Fashion Cream Pie

Get a little old school with this pie recipe. It requires you to separate eggs and put the egg whites in the meringue and egg yolks in a cream mixture, but the end result looks worth the trouble.

4. Coconut Cream Pie

Now for some coconut cream pie! You'll need ingredients like cornstarch and shredded coconut for this recipe.

5. Graham Cracker Pie

This pie is described as being "very easy," so it might be good for a beginner. The recipe features a prepared graham cracker crust, so you don't have to worry about doing it all from scratch.

6. Amish Peanut Butter Pie

If you're a fan of peanut butter, we think you'll like this recipe. It has peanut butter crumbles and peanut butter in the filling!

7. Classic Toasted Coconut Pie

This coconut pie recipe calls for ingredients such as canned unsweetened coconut milk and shredded unsweetened dried coconut, toasted -- just in case you wanted more of this specific flavor.

8. Sugar Cream Pie

"Sugar cream" sounds an awful lot like a cutesy nickname, doesn't it? It's also a pretty cute name for this pie, which includes items like heavy cream, lots of butter, and cinnamon sugar.

9. Hoosier Sugar Cream Pie

You'll need regular sugar, brown sugar, and confectioner's sugar for this delicious looking pie. It's also got red wine vinegar as part of the recipe, interestingly enough.

10. Butterscotch Pie with Whipped Cream

Got any butterscotch fans in your life? They'll be sure to like this pie. You can use a graham cracker crust, baked pastry crust pie shell, or cookie crust. See the recipe.

11. Fruit and Cream Pie

If you want to feel a little less naughty about making a cream pie, why not add fruit? This recipe suggests lots of fresh fruit like strawberry slices, blueberries, kiwi fruit slices, and peach slices, both in the pie filling and as a garnish.

12. Sour Cream Lemon Meringue Pie

Sour cream? Sure, why not! This lemony pie supposedly "improves after a full night in the refrigerator," so keep that in mind when preparing.

13. Pecan Cream Pie

We love pecans! This pie recipe includes ingredients such as heavy whipping cream, softened cream cheese, and maple syrup. You might need another pie plate ready to take a few slices with you!

14. Homemade Banana Cream Pie

Banana overs, take note. This recipe calls for pure vanilla extract, unsalted butter, four whole bananas, and just a few other ingredients. It even offers instructions to bake the pie crust with the help of pie weights or dried beans.

15. Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate cream pie with a golden-brown crust and even a semi-sweet chocolate garnish? Have mercy. See the recipe.

16. Gluten-Free Coconut Pie

Yes, there is something on this list for the gluten-free readers among you! It's made with a coconut macaroon crust with a vanilla and coconut custard filling. Check it out here.

17. Gingerbread Pie

If you're over making gingerbread cookies, why not make a gingerbread cream pie instead? With ingredients like molasses, nutmeg, and cloves, you won't be able to get enough of this unique cream pie. See the recipe.

