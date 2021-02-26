15 Crawfish Recipes That are Head-Sucking Good

When I first found out that people eat crawdads, I was confused and dubious. I grew up catching crawdads from the neighborhood pond, and I never would have considered eating one. However, it turns out that these cousins of lobster are a delicacy throughout Louisiana, beloved for their juiciness and flavor. Whether you call them crawdads, crayfish, crawfish or mudbugs, this crustacean is a central ingredient during crawfish season in New Orleans. Here are 15 delicious crawfish recipes for an authentic Louisiana meal.

1. Crawfish Gumbo

Gumbo is a classic when delving into the food of Louisiana. This crawfish gumbo recipe starts with a tasty Cajun roux, the base for any self-respecting gumbo. Then add in some andouille smoked sausage, bell peppers and other veggies, Cajun seasoning and even more seafood for a spicy and flavorful Crawfish gumbo.

2. Crawfish Etouffee

Another classic, this Crawfish etouffee is a quick and easy way to enjoy crawfish season. Featuring crawfish tails, veggies, tomato sauce and Cajun seasoning, this is essentially a crawfish soup. Add a scoop of rice and you're ready to enjoy!

3. Crawfish Bisque

This creamy, spicy bisque is amazingly delicious for how quickly it's prepared. Full of Louisiana crawfish, hot sauce, tomato paste, veggies and sherry, this creamy recipe is used often an appetizer. Garnish with green onions or croutons and serve with French bread or Catfish.

4. Crawfish Artichoke Dip

While spinach artichoke dip is always delectable, this crawfish artichoke dip brings it to a new level. Cream cheese and mayonnaise are the perfect base for crawfish tails and artichoke hearts, making a creamy and addicting appetizer to bring to parties and BBQs. Serve with crackers or crispy bread!

5. Crawfish Boil

This crawfish boil recipe is ideal for a family get together, deliciously filling and flavorful. Similar to a crab boil, the crawfish boil is a Cajun tradition in which boiled crawfish is heaped onto a table, and then guests chow down on crawfish with their hands until too full to continue. This recipe includes red potatoes, corn on the cob, live crawfish, and all of the flavoring necessary for a Louisiana crawfish boil done right.

6. Crawfish Boudin

This crawfish boudin is another Cajun delicacy, in which you sauté crawfish, add in rice and seasoning, and make into a sausage or ball. Ideal for lunch or supper, this is full of spice and flavor from cayenne pepper, onions and shallots. Enjoy this seafood delight with a cold beer for the full experience.

7. Crawfish Mac n Cheese

Mac n cheese is a go-to comfort food, made of melted cheese and deliciousness that fills your heart and your stomach. Add crawfish for an even more delectable meal. A cousin of lobster mac n cheese, crawfish mac n cheese is the tasty combo of crawfish, cream, three different cheeses, diced veggies, and plenty of seasoning.

8. Crawfish Hand Pies

Hand pies are the yummy, bite-sized food that can be sweet or savory. Whichever you prefer, it's hard to beat pies filled with spicy crawfish and baked until golden brown. The puff pastry crust adds a flaky, buttery element to the already tasty flavor of crawfish.

9. Fried Crawfish Po' Boy

The po' boy is a traditional Louisiana sandwich, involving roast beef or fried seafood. While shrimp, fish, oysters and crab are popular fillings, using crawfish is the way to go during crawfish season. Make your po' boy with soft bread or toasted for a crunch, and add hot sauce for an extra kick.

10. Crawfish Pie

This savory pie features Creole seasoning, bay leaf, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce for flavor. Add that to crawfish tail meat and buttery, flaky crust and you have a delicious crawfish pie. This Southern recipe pairs well with collard greens, roasted potatoes or a classic salad.

11. Crawfish Chowder

Chowder is tasty in all of its forms, from clam chowder to corn chowder to everything in between. Crawfish chowder is the New Orleans spin on this beloved creamy dish. Using frozen crawfish makes it super easy, and it's hard to beat the creaminess that results from cream cheese, cream and cream of potato soup. This is best enjoyed with French bread or cornbread.

12. Crawfish Balls

While crawfish etouffee is already delectable, frying it up into crispy balls makes it even yummier. With a crunchy exterior and a soft creamy filling, these fried crawfish balls are hard to stop eating. Pair them with smoky chipotle ranch dipping sauce for a crowd-pleasing appetizer!

13. Crawfish Cornbread

Crawfish cornbread adds a Cajun twist to a traditionally Mexican food. Featuring jalapeno peppers, pimientos, cheese, crawfish and veggies, this tasty cornbread is incredibly delicious. For more flavor, add in some Creole or Cajun seasoning, and for less spice substitute bell peppers for jalapenos.

14. Crawfish Fettuccine

It's been established that crawfish is an excellent addition to cheesy, creamy recipes, and this crawfish fettuccine is no exception. This indulgent dish is ideal for a treat-yourself moment or a special occasion. Add in parsley and green onions at the end for an extra pop of flavor. Crawfish fettuccine is the perfect balance of cheese, seafood and spice!

15. Crawfish Jambalaya

Last but not least, crawfish jambalaya couldn't be left out of any New Orleans-themed recipe list. Jambalaya is a Creole dish with French, Spanish and West African influence, and it combines meat, veggies and rice into a flavorful and filling meal. This simple jambalaya recipe adds crawfish as the meat element, making it an irresistible combo of flavors.

