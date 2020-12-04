If Thanksgiving is any indication, Christmas 2020 is going to be very different than years prior due to COVID-19. Families will be staying home, traditional Christmas outings will be put on hold, and large family feasts will be held online instead of in-person. This year, instead of prepping and preparing a giant feast for four, call up your local Cracker Barrel and order a Christmas Heat N' Serve Meal to enjoy during the holiday season.

Cracker Barrel's Christmas Meals Are Easy To Bake

From the oven to the table in under three hours, these two Heat N' Serve meals are perfect for families ranging in size from small to large. The meal is cold when you pick it up at Cracker Barrel and can be heated in the oven according to directions.

Holiday Heat n' Serve Feast

This holiday feast serves families of 8-10 people.

- Spiral-Sliced Sugar Cured Ham

- Cornbread Dressing

- Roasted Gravy

- Cranberry Relish

- Choice of 3 Country sides (each serves 8-10)

- Sweet Yeast Rolls

- Apple Pecan Streusel Pie & Pecan Pie

New Holiday Heat n' Serve Family Dinner

- Spiral-Sliced Sugar Cured Ham

- Cornbread Dressing

- Roasted Gravy

- Cranberry Relish

- Choice of 2 Country Sides (each serves 4-6)

- Sweet Yeast Rolls

Pick up between 12/21-12/28, while supplies last. 24-hour notice required for orders. Payment required at time of order. Use within 72 hours of pick up. Sides include hashbrown casserole, mashed potatoes, steak fries, macaroni n' cheese, dumplings, sweet whole baby carrots, whole kernel corn, breaded fried okra, pinto beans, country green beans, fresh steamed broccoli, turnip greens, mixed green side salad, cole slaw, fresh fruit, apple slices, and fried apples.

Order Your Meal Here.

While picking up your meal, make sure to stop at the retail store to check out all the Christmas tree decor and last-minute gifts Santa may have forgotten to get (including gift cards to the country store!).

Want even more Cracker Barrel? Make Christmas morning a Cracker Barrel feast by making and serving pancakes, fried apples, and pure maple syrup. Oh, and don't forget the bacon as well! And perhaps throw in a hashbrown casserole for good measure?

adsense ad