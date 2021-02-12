Nashville is the ultimate destination in America for anyone who loves country music, a good time, or honky tonkying the night away. One of the establishments that makes this city what it is is the Coyote Ugly Saloon, a bar in downtown Nashville that always provides a night of shenanigans and merriment.

Coyote Ugly Saloon

The first Coyote Ugly Saloon was opened in 1993 in New York City by New York University graduate Liliana Lovell. Lovell decided to turn down an internship on Wall Street for a career as a bartender, which led her to bring the Coyote Ugly Saloon to fruition. Coyote Ugly eventually became an international chain, with locations in L.A., New Orleans, San Antonio (TX), Destin (FL), and of course Nashville, Tennessee! Abroad, you can find a Coyote Ugly Saloons across Europe and Asia, in Russia, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, and more.

This well-loved establishment earned national recognition when former bartender Elizabeth Gilbert wrote "The Muse of the Coyote Ugly Saloon" in GQ magazine. This article went on to inspire the movie Coyote Ugly in 2000, which features an aspiring songwriter in New York City who gets a job at Coyote Ugly.

A Nashville Must-See

If you ever find yourself in Nashville, a visit to the Coyote Ugly Saloon is an essential part of the experience. The saloon is at 154 2nd Ave N Nashville, TN 37201, in Davidson County, right along the riverfront of downtown Nashville. Coyote Ugly encourages bartop dancing, so come in your dancing shoes! This dive bar is also beloved for its drink prices, which are especially cheap during happy hour from 7 to 10 pm.

I danced on the bar of Coyote Ugly in Nashville last night... you only live once right? 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ — Kate Long (@KateStewart97) October 14, 2017

2nd Avenue is Nashville's historic district along with being a central location for Nashville's nightlife. The lively avenue is a haven of bars, restaurants and shops where locals and tourists alike can let loose and indulge. For any first time visitors to Music City, taking a stroll down 2nd avenue is the best way to soak up Nashville's charm.

Take a visit to the Ryman Auditorium, an iconic live music venue a few blocks away from Coyote Ugly Saloon. Another stop on the tour is The Big Bang, Nashville's only dueling piano bar, which is located inside of Dick's Last Resort. This is the place to go for singing, dancing, and live music on the weekends. Any fans of country music will want to hit up the Johnny Cash museum and café, along with the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Broadway Street is another iconic location, only a few blocks from 2nd Avenue. Here, you can dance it up at Honky Tonk central or try one of the many restaurants on the block. After exploring all that Nashville has to offer, make sure to head back to Coyote Ugly for happy hour and bartop honky tonking!

