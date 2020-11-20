Cotton Candy Grape Juice In Now On Shelves in Walmart

The first time I tried cotton candy grapes I was in absolute shock. Before I had researched them a little bit I was under the impression these crispy green grapes were sprayed with cotton candy flavor. However, once I learned that the flavorful grapes tasted like cotton candy naturally I was hooked. The growing season for cotton candy grapes is small, making them a hot commodity in grocery stores when they are in season. But that's all about to change thanks to the new Cotton Candy Flavored Grape Juice Cocktail by Walmart's Great Value brand.

Cotton Candy Grape Juice is a Real Thing and It's at Walmart

According to the brand, Thus Cotton Candy Grape Juice Cocktail features zero added sugar and provides your full recommended daily allowance of vitamin C in a single serving. You can drink it alone or DIY a fun fruity cocktail with seltzer or create delicious popsicles. The drink comes in a 64-fluid ounce bottle and can be purchased in-store at your local Walmart retailer or online from Walmart.com.

The cotton candy grape was an invention by horticulturist David Cain and his team at Bakersfield, California-based fruit breeder International Fruit Genetics. The grapes are currently produced by grower Grapery, who also produces unusual grapes such as moon drops, gum drops, and a variety of table grapes. Non-GMO, these grapes are created by breeding different grape varieties with each other. With delicious grape flavor, these grapes can be found in retailers such as Sam's Club, Costco, and Trader Joe's. Other grocery stores like Kroger and Publix carry them as well.

Start the new year off on the right foot and cheers at midnight with a glass of Cotton Candy Grape Juice Cocktail. It'll ensure a sweet new year that is hopefully better than 2020.

