T here's so many rules to desserts. You have to add vanilla ice cream to peach cobbler, and you have to dip chocolate chip cookies in milk. I could go on and on. We actually might not agree on those first two, but what I hope we can all agree on is that brownie edge pieces are the best, whether you make gooey homemade brownies or brownies from a box mix.

Honestly, I could write a master's thesis on why so many desserts need a balance between crust and moisture. The most delicious brownies have moist centers and crispy sides. There's just something about lots of chewy edges! Baker's Edge gets it! Thanks to them, you can finally buy an edge brownie pan.

Every brownie edge piece lover needs a Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan in their life! The dividers give you two extra crispy edges. The nonstick pan is made from heavy gauge cast aluminum construction, so you don't have to worry about the heavy-duty baking pan warping in the oven.

The crispy corner brownie piece and vanilla ice cream combination is heavenly! Customer reviews are incredible. There are nearly 3,000 reviews with 4.8 out of 5 stars on the crispy corner brownie pan. Add this bakeware to your wishlist, y'all. Forget cupcakes, everyone's getting crispy corner brownie pieces for this year's potluck dessert!

This is a game-changing kitchen gadget for those chewy edge lovers. The interior walls will improve brownie mix baking performance by circulating heat to the middle of the aluminum pan. I think you'll have your best brownies yet with a nonstick edge brownie pan!

Hand wash this cookware to make sure the nonstick coating lasts longer.

Edge Brownie Pan Specs

Nylon spatula included Brownie recipes Continuous chamber to spread brownie batter easily Nonstick coating Made in the USA



You'll never go back to any regular baking pan for your brownies. Bake yourself a nice pan of crispy brownies and get yourself a gallon of Blue Bell vanilla ice cream. If you're looking to step up your bakeware collection, check out this cornbread on a stick pan.

