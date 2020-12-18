Most cookie packaging isn't impressive these days, but there's just something about cookie tins that feel nostalgic. You can't dispose of them like your typical Oreo Cookie package, so you usually keep the tin for something else. Oh, don't act like you don't have a cookie tin full of sewing needles and thread. (They're perfect storage containers.)

The first person who used a cookie tin can as sewing storage caused a trend, but so did a biscuit manufacturer back in the 1800s. Before Amazon could pack your chocolate chip cookies with bubble wrap and a sturdy box, biscuit manufacturers across the pond had to pack cookies in tins to protect them as visitors traveled back to the United States.

Where to Buy Cookie Tin Containers

You can find many retailers who sell goodies such as brownies and cookies in gift tins. Shop Cheryl's Cookies for gift tins. They're the perfect gift for cookie lovers. They are popular around Christmas time, but there are gift boxes for year-round celebrations. Choose from cookie gift boxes with messages for birthdays, wishing others good luck, and more.

The holidays are coming up, so if you're short on holiday gift ideas, just place a cookie gift tin under the Christmas tree. It's a great gift idea for anyone who has a sweet tooth.

You can even find some Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies at Walmart for $20. A customer left a five-star review and said, "Delicious cookies!! Love the large size!!!"

(Be sure to take advantage of Walmart's store pickup.)

Empty Cookie Tins

When I think of these round tins, my mind automatically sees a Christmas decorated storage tin. Growing up, it was common for my family to have cookie canisters full of sugar cookies, gingerbread cookies, and butter cookies.

Forget cookie jars and gift baskets. It's all about these stainless steel and metal cookie boxes for the next few months. Keep the tradition alive and mail a box of holiday cookies and Christmas treats as a Christmas gift to a family member.

This post was originally published on July 17, 2020.

