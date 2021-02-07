If you're looking to cut back on creamer in your coffee for health reasons or just because you're sick of the sugar crash that sometimes comes after you dump a bunch of creamer in your coffee mug, you may not know where to start. But we have a few suggestions for coffee creamer substitutes you should consider in your morning coffee or whenever you want to grab a cup of coffee or a latte, day or night.

If you're worried about missing out on your favorite flavors in creamers like hazelnut, french vanilla, or butter pecan, we get it -- just trust us and give these a chance before you give up on healthy coffee creamer alternatives.

1. Almond Milk

Almond milk is a great coffee creamer alternative. If you already like almond milk, even better! There are even flavored almond milk choices out there but watch for added sugar or other sweeteners if that's why you're avoiding coffee creamer in the first place.

2. Oat Milk

Oat milk is another coffee creamer substitute you should consider and one you can easily find at a grocery store like Trader Joe's or from online retailers like Amazon, particularly if you need a non-dairy creamer option for your coffee or a frothy latte.

3. Coconut Milk

This non-dairy coffee creamer substitute may remind you of the creamy texture of creamer without all the additives and it's great if you're lactose intolerant.

4. Half-and-Half

If you don't necessarily need a dairy-free creamer in your personal coffee or when picking up a drink from the local coffee shop, consider half-and-half. "Half-and-half is made of equal parts whole milk and heavy whipping cream," All Recipes notes. "Usually, half-and-half products have no added flavors or sweeteners," unlike creamer. And bonus: you can use it for other recipes!

5. Coconut Oil

Blogger and personal trainer Alex Fergus told SheKnows coconut oil is "actually a really good performance enhancer -- both cognitively and physically -- as the coconut oil is packed full of MCT [medium-chain triglycerides] that are broken down in the body faster than usual fats."

6. Other Sweeteners

If you still want to make your unsweetened black coffee sweet, consider adding just a sweetener instead of coffee creamer. White sugar, honey, agave nectar, maple syrup, stevia, or even vanilla extract should all work and are all so delicious!

adsense ad