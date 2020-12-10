We're not here to debate whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie (it totally is), because we're here to talk about another traditional Christmas story that is required holiday watching: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. It's not a holiday season without watching the Griswold family get their Christmas on. And to watch this excellent Christmas movie, you need the traditional food and beverage accompaniment. Fortunately, How to Drink has all the details on how to make Christmas Vacation Eggnog.

First of all, if you've never had homemade eggnog, you're missing out. It's super easy to make and tastes so much better than anything you can buy in a carton at the grocery store. Plus, with homemade eggnog, you can decide just how much booze you need in it to cope with the family holiday party.

Second, if you've never seen National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, you need to schedule a viewing party. The movie, which was released in 1989, is a classic. It stars Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold, Beverly D'Angelo as his long-suffering wife Ellen, Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki as the kids and Randy Quaid as Cousin Eddie. Like the other two National Lampoon Vacation movies, Christmas Vacation is one big Griswold family disaster.

All you need for this Christmas Vacation eggnog recipes is four eggs (separated into egg yolks and egg whites), sugar, whole milk, heavy cream, nutmeg and a pinch or two of salt, plus bourbon and rum.

Here's how How to Drink makes this holiday beverage, along with some fun film history.

You need a Christmas Vacation glass moose mug to drink your Christmas Vacation eggnog out of (it's a great gift idea, too, for someone who loves Christmas or movie collectibles and there are a few versions on Amazon.

And may we suggest a Christmas Vacation drinking game for your eggnog and movie party? You can try this one, or just drink every time you hear one of your favorite movie quotes. And if you've ever taken down the power grid by plugging in your Christmas tree, you might want to start drinking the eggnog now!

adsense ad