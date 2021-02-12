Get your caffeine fix and celebrate Valentine's Day at the same time with the Starbucks Chocolate Covered Strawberry Frappuccino. Found only on the Starbucks Secret Menu, this sweet pink frappuccino recipe is the perfect cool refreshing treat to sip while writing out Valentine's Day cards or shopping for your loved ones. Like all of the other secret menu drinks, you need to share with the barista the ingredients in the Starbucks drink rather than ask for it by name. Last time I checked there were over 33+ different Starbucks frappuccino hacks, so cut the barista some slack if you ever order one of the secret Starbucks drinks.

How to Order the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Frappuccino

Begin by ordering a Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino from the Starbucks menu and add java chips and top with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle. You can always try ordering it with strawberry puree at the bottom of the cup if you want that extra kick of strawberry! Be aware this cream frappuccino Starbucks secret menu item doesn't come with espresso, so you can always add a shot to add that boost of caffeine. Or better yet if you are craving some espresso, order a mocha frappuccino with a pump of strawberry syrup. It'll be on the chocolate side because of the mocha sauce, but that's not really a bad thing is it?

Along with the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Frappuccino, there are two other Valentine's inspired Starbucks secret menu drinks; the Cupid Frappuccino and the Love Spell Frappuccino.

How to Order the Cupid Frappuccino

This yummy Starbucks frappuccino reminds me of a slice of raspberry cheesecake. Start by asking the Starbucks barista for a white chocolate mocha Creme Frappuccino with a pump of raspberry syrup and blended dried strawberries. Top the concoction with whipped cream and enjoy!

How to Order the Love Spell Frappuccino

You'll fall in love with this drink from the first sip. Ask for a blended Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher with coconut milk and top with whipped cream and freeze-dried blackberries and strawberries. This drink recipe is more like a smoothie and is great to sip on when you are on the go.

