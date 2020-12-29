The Chicken Express Menu is More Than Just Tenders

When you get a craving for warm, crispy and juicy chicken tenders, Chicken Express is the place to go. If you live in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas or Louisiana, you know what I'm talking about. Chicken Express is a beloved fast food restaurant in the United States that provides dependably delicious chicken tenders. However, there's more to the Chicken Express menu than just its tenders! Here are 17 items on the Chicken Express menu you don't want to miss out on.

1. Hot Wings

If you like your chicken wings to have a kick, the Chicken Express hot wings are the menu item for you. Dip them in jalapeno ranch sauce, ranch sauce, honey mustard sauce or BBQ sauce for extra flavor!

2. Livers or Gizzards Combo Meal

If you love Chicken Express but want to try something a little different than the classic chicken tenders, the livers or gizzards combo meal is a tasty choice. Not to mention, they come with gravy and a biscuit or roll.

3. Fried Fish Fillet

This mouthwatering catfish meal is a yummy seafood alternative to the chicken-centered menu at Chicken Express. Treat yourself by adding a large drink or hushpuppies!

4. Express Tenders Snack Pack

Under the Express Extras section of the menu, look for the snack packs. You can get 2 express tenders, 1 regular side, and gravy, along with a biscuit or roll to soak it up with!

5. Express Tenders Family Meal

Here with a big group? The express tenders family meal is made to feed a crowd- you can get 20, 25, or 30 chicken tenders! It comes with a family side as well, making this a good choice to get more bang for your buck.

6. Mixed Chicken family meal

If you're not in the mood for chicken tenders, this is another tasty option for a big group. Choose 8, 12 or 16 pieces of chicken and a family side, along with a biscuit or roll.

7. French Fries

Now we're on to the side items, which you can have in regular or family size. French fries are a go-to side for any meal, full of salty addicting goodness!

8. Fried Okra

This is a great menu option to add a healthy(ish) side to your Chicken Express meal. It's hard to beat crispy, fried okra!

9. Mashed Potatoes

Mmm, is anything better than perfectly mashed potatoes? These include gravy for ultimate indulgence.

10. Cole Slaw

Cole slaw, another healthy choice to accompany your chicken tenders!

11. Green Beans

Add some green to your Chicken Express meal with this fresh and tasty menu item!

12. Mini Poppers

These jalapeno poppers pack a punch, so be ready for an addicting and spicy snack!

13. Cheese sticks

The Chicken Express version of mozzarella sticks, these delicious cheese sticks are full of warm melted cheese within a crispy exterior.

14. Corn Nuggets

These delicious corn fritters are not to be missed! Corn nuggets are one of the tastiest snacks on the Chicken Express menu.

15. Fried Pickle Slices

We can't talk about addicting snacks without mentioning fried pickles! These fried pickles are are a crunchy, flavorful side to complete the Chicken Express experience.

16. Apple Pie or Cherry Pie

Leave room for dessert! After eating all of the chicken tenders you could ever desire, reward yourself with a sweet and fruity dessert.

17. Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Nothing is better than iced tea on a hot summer's day. Choose medium, large, x-large or the jumbo gallon size to quench your thirst while you feast on chicken tenders!

adsense ad