Do you ever pull up to the drive-thru window at Chick-fil-A and wonder what menu items you're missing out on because they're not on the display? When this started happening to me more often, I began to dig into the fast food secret menus that just about every chain has. From McDonald's to Whataburger to Five Guys, we've uncovered some amazing secret menu items, but of course, I was the most excited to learn about Chick-fil-A's secret menu.

Having never had a bad meal at Chick-fil-A, I knew their succulent chicken would be perfect for so many menu hacks. Without further ado, per some social media sleuthing, here are the best Chick-fil-A secret menu items and hacks that customers swear by.

Secret Chick-Fil-A Menu Items

1. Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Craving something a bit tangier than the regular ol' chicken sandwich? Simply ask for the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and you'll receive a crispy chicken sandwich absolutely covered in the zesty Buffalo sauce.

2. The Double Decker Sandwich

double decker grilled club sandwich w colby jack and bacon from chick fil a 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/LHJIYKfoaL — . (@BOYBANDTWINKS) June 3, 2016

If you ask for the Double Decker, you'll receive two patties instead of one. This is essentially Chick-fil-A's version of the In-N-Out's Double-Double.

3. Fried Chicken Club

The look on their face at @ChickfilA when you ask for the grilled chicken club with fried chicken...😮 #healthyliving — David McClinton (@DMAC27_AU) October 11, 2016

If you love the Chick-fil-A Chicken Club with lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, and bacon, but don't want the grilled chicken breast? Ask for the fried chicken instead and voila! As easy as that.

4. Cheese Fries

Ask for waffle fries with a slice of cheese on top. Easy as that!

5. Chicken Quesadilla

Not a drive thru item but totally worth the walk in. #chickfila #quesadilla pic.twitter.com/ySz6DTMaCh — James W (@jimwags78) August 31, 2013

You really can order a chicken quesadilla at Chick-fil-A. Ask for it by name, but if they don't quite understand, simply ask for the char-broiled chicken with cheese and your ideal sauce in a large flour tortilla and grilled. Add pickles if you are feeling wild.

6. Chicken Bacon Ranch Deluxe

Add ranch dressing and bacon to the Chicken Deluxe for a fun twist that turns this sandwich from good to amazing.

7. Blueberry Cheesecake Milkshake, Strawberry Peach Milkshake

Chick-fil-A doesn't mess around when it comes to frozen treats, and you can even find three of our favorite copycat recipes here. If you're craving something new from your favorite chicken chain, buy a regular vanilla milkshake and a regular blueberry cheesecake milkshake. Ask that they are blended together and poured into the same massive cup!

When the chain has their Peach milkshake in, ask for the same type of order, but with strawberry ice cream and peach.

8. Grilled Cheese

Ask for a buttered, toasted bun with American cheese on top and you've got a great grilled cheese. If you want to spice it up, even more, add the Buffalo sauce.

9. The Spicy Char

No, not Arctic char, but instead this sandwich is a healthier way to enjoy the Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Simply ask for the Spicy Char to receive a char-grilled, non-breaded chicken breast covered in spicy seasonings. It's slightly less hot than the original Spicy Chicken, making it better for those who don't want to sweat through lunch.

10. The Double Double Down

This is not for the faint of heart. The bunless sandwich uses two slices of fried chicken as "the bun" and holds two patties of fried chicken, cheese, and bacon.

11. Root Beer Float

Celebrating being done with vocals with a root beer float @ChickfilA :) Can't wait until the mixes are done!! Yay!!🎶🎉 pic.twitter.com/dC1hNs414P — HAVEN (@iamhavenmusic) February 21, 2015

Is there anything better than a Root Beer Float on a hot day? The most perfect kind of comfort food, all you have to do is ask for this at your local Chick-fil-A and the employees will know how to serve it up to you.

If not, simply ask for a regular vanilla milkshake with their amazing soft serve in a large cup with root beer poured over.

12. The Spicy Chicken, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Ask for a spicy chicken patty with your breakfast order for a punch of spice first thing in the morning.

Secret Menu Hacks

1. Cut calories

#ChickfilA must think I need to slow down on the carbs. Gave me an extra piece of lettuce instead of a top bun. pic.twitter.com/TJV3Asf1 — mogulus (@mogulusi) August 18, 2012

If you're looking to eat healthier, but still enjoy the fast food chain, ask for your bun without butter so you can enjoy guilt-free. As far as fast food restaurants go, that's more than you ask for elsewhere.

Additionally, you can also ask for your sandwiches lettuce-wrapped by swapping out the buns.

2. A puppy's best friend

While not all Chick-fil-A locations have these biscuits, it's worth asking! The next time you bring your pup through the drive-thru lane, ask for a special dog biscuit.

3. Free Ice Cream or Icedream



Not technically free at the beloved chain, the free ice cream works with the kid's meal. You can trade in the free toy with the kid's meal for a free small ice cream cup, which includes vanilla soft serve ice cream blended with ice milk.

So the next time you visit your favorite fast food joint, be sure to order outside of the box and try one of these secret menu items. Have you tried them before? Let us know in the comments!

