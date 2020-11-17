Nothing says the holiday season quite like peppermint. Whether you prefer to get your pine, mint kick in cocktail form or in coffee form, there's no denying that peppermint is the essence of the season. Chick-fil-A knows it, too, and they are finally bringing the holidays to your local restaurant.

The frosty Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake returns to Chick-fil-A menus nationwide for a limited time through the season and as if you needed another reason to order this creamy pink delight, we have a few ideas on how to use it. Does it get any better than Chick-fil-A icedream, peppermint candy cane pieces, chocolate chips, and whipped cream? Don't forget the signature cherry! Sometimes we ask for crushed candy cane pieces on top of the whipped cream, but not every store obliges so be kind if you ask, too. It's not the holidays without the peppermint chocolate chip milkshake from Chick-fil-A!

Chick-fil-A's Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake is Back in Stores!

While you can make your own at home with a copycat recipe using Blue Bell's famous peppermint ice cream, Peppermint Bark, there really isn't anything like the Chick-fil-A peppermint milkshake out there. The Christmas favorite will be in stores starting November 16, according to the Chick-fil-a Blog.

Of course, you can always use vanilla ice cream with peppermint extract for that sweet peppermint flavor, and use our handy milkshake guide to make it on Sunday when Chick-fil-A is closed. One of our favorite swaps is to use dark chocolate chunks for this chocolate chip milkshake recipe, and we've been known to drizzle a bit of chocolate syrup inside for a richer chocolate milkshake, too.

If you like it a little chunky, don't be afraid to leave larger pieces of candy canes and sweet chocolate chips in the drink after blending the ice cream and milk. However, if you want smaller pieces, blend the drink with them inside. Such an easy copycat Chick-fil-A peppermint chocolate chip shake recipe!

How To Make Peppermint Milkshake Pie

Developed by Chick-fil-A chef Christy Cook, this no-bake ice cream pie is made even better with a homemade pie crust and the shake.

The homemade crush uses chocolate cream-filled cookies, like Oreos, and butter. How easy is that? Check out how Chick-fil-A makes it at home.

Doesn't that look so easy and delicious? The ingredient list for the whole pie is so simple, you definitely have all of them in your pantry already.

Ingredients for Crust

1½ cups crushed chocolate cream-filled cookies (approximately 15)

2 tablespoons butter

Ingredients for Filling

1 large Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake (or 2 large milkshakes if you prefer a deeper pie; order with no whipped cream or cherry at your local restaurant)

Ingredients for Topping

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

2 tablespoons miniature chocolate chips

10 peppermint candies (crushed)

For the rest of the awesome recipes, and to check out the full directions, head on over to the Chicken Wire. One of our favorite things to do is use fast food ingredients in new ways, and these yummy recipes do just that.

