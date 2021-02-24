Hope you are ready to get caffeinated because Chick-fil-A just removed decaf coffee from their breakfast menu. In an effort to streamline their menu, the Atlanta-based drive-thru chain tested removing decaf hot coffee, sausage, the Sunflower Multigrain Bagel, and side salad from the menu in Arizona and Charlotte, North Carolina. Two of the menu changes are now rolling out nationwide to make room for new future menu items, including new size offerings.

Chick-Fil-A Removes Decaf Coffee From Menus Nationwide

According to Business Insider, the fast food chain is replacing their four and six-piece kids' nugget meals with a five-piece meal. Coffee, milkshake, and ice cream cone sizes will also be narrowed with the new changes.

"Later this spring, we will remove two items from the national menu, the bagel and decaf hot coffee, as well as consolidate several of our size offerings," a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said in an email. "Streamlining our menu will allow for us to continue providing our customers the quality food and service they've come to expect, as well as make room for new future menu items."

Chick-fil-A isn't the only fast food chain that has cut down its menu in the past year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, McDonald's stopped its all-day breakfast, salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, and chicken tenders to simplify operations. Taco Bell cut over a dozen items in 2020 as well, including the famous Mexican pizza.

This year the chain is also skipping on its fish sandwich during Lent. Last year the chicken chain served a classic fried cod sandwich as well as a deluxe version served with tomato, lettuce, and American cheese as well as a lemony tartar sauce. Select locations also offered fried fish nuggets served with tartar sauce. Maybe next year it'll be back on menus.

