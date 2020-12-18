No matter how much you love your job, it can be tedious to take time out of your day for a work meeting or training. Employees often have plenty of things to attend to without this extra engagement, so sometimes meetings can feel more stressful than helpful. However, everyone knows that work meetings are infinitely better when they involve food! Getting a free lunch out of a meeting is a true motivator no matter how busy your schedule is. This is even more true if the food catered is a delicious, crowd-pleasing choice like Chick-fil-A!

If you weren't already aware, Chick-fil-A offers catering! This means that you can feed your whole office a tasty assortment of Chick-fil-A sandwiches and snacks at your next meeting. Let's be real, nothing boosts office morale like chicken sandwiches and a cookie tray.

Chick-fil-A to Start the Day

The Chick-fil-A catering menu has something for everyone. If you're hoping to brighten your colleagues' day with some warm, yummy breakfast food, Chick-fil-A has you covered. You can choose the chicken biscuit, sausage biscuit or bacon biscuit for a protein-filled breakfast. There's also a greek yogurt parfait or a fruit cup for those who prefer a lighter breakfast.

Along with these breakfast options, the chilled grilled chicken sub sandwich tray provides delicious chicken sandwiches for the whole group. These tasty Chick-fil-A catering sandwiches contain grilled chicken breast, seasonings, Colby Jack cheese, greens and sliced tomato on a multigrain baguette. Alternatively, the grilled chicken cool wrap is wrapped in flat bread and goes great with the avocado lime ranch dressing.

Snacks and Sweets

Chick-fil-A also has a variety of tasty snacking options to accommodate a later meal. The Chick-fil-A nuggets trays and chick-n-strips trays are made to feed a crowd. One of the most popular options is the Chick-n-Minis tray, which includes bite-sized Chick-fil-A nuggets on warm mini yeast rolls covered in honey butter.

For some healthy snacking options, the Chick-fil-A catering menu includes a fruit tray and a garden salad tray. These menu items are perfect to have alongside your chicken sandwich. You can also add a 96 oz box of coffee to your catering order to ensure that everyone is ready for the day! The Chick-fil-A coffee blend has notes of smooth caramel and a touch of nuttiness, a delicious and energizing morning drink.

We can't leave out the sweets! Not only does the Chick-fil-A catering menu have plenty of options for a nutritious, balanced meal, they make chocolatey desserts to complete the experience. The chocolate chunk cookie and chocolate fudge brownie tray is a great way to sample both sweets and provide enough for everyone.

You can also go the packaged meal route, which includes a main meal like the spicy chicken sandwich, along with waffle potato chips and a chocolate chunk cookie. Your office meetings will never be the same!

