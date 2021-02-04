Were you a fan of the Chick-fil-A carrot raisin salad before it was discontinued? The side dish has fans even though it hasn't been on the menu for a while, but thankfully, the restaurant released the salad recipe on its blog when it stopped offering it. There are also other carrot raisin salad recipes online that are slightly altered from the original salad, so you can decide for yourself how exactly to recreate the copycat recipe.

What Happened to the Chick-fil-A Carrot Raisin Salad?

The yummy side salad was removed from menus in 2015, according to Southern Living. Thankfully, in February 2015, the official blog for the restaurant released the recipe, so you can make the easy recipe for yourself at home.

How Do You Make Carrot Raisin Salad?

According to the Chick-fil-A blog, the ingredients in the Chick-fil-A carrot raisin salad recipe include 4 1/2 cups shredded carrots, 1 8 ounce can of crushed, unstrained pineapple or 2/3 cup of it, and 3/4 cup raisins. The tangy salad also includes 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup and two tablespoons sugar, and 1 1/4 tablespoons unstrained lemon juice with no seeds. All of the ingredients are mixed, presumably all in a large bowl, and it makes 13-14 servings, making it great for a potluck.

Other recipes online call the pineapple pieces "pineapple tidbits," and some call for using regular carrots but shredding them in a food processor. But generally, the gist of the salad is the same no matter what exact recipe you use.

The carrot raisin salad is a great idea for a healthy side, because carrots are a great source of "beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium, and antioxidants," according to Healthline. The veggie has also been linked to lower cholesterol levels as well as better eye health and are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals like biotin, and vitamin A (from beta carotene), K1 (phylloquinone), and B6, the source notes.

"Carrots are about 10 percent [carbohydrates], consisting of starch, fiber, and simple sugars," Healthline adds. "They are extremely low in fat and protein."

If you want to personalize the Chick-fil-a carrot raisin salad recipe to your tastes, you can also consider adding or swapping out ingredients like pecans, cranberries, and greek yogurt. Since you're making it yourself, go nuts!

adsense ad