Sometimes you just gotta have your champagne and eat it too. This week we are sharing with you a recipe for champagne strawberries, a delicious and boozy treat that infuses fresh strawberries with bubbly sparkling wine or champagne. Whether you use this recipe for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day brunch, or a romantic night with your significant other, these champagne-soaked strawberries are sweet and fun to nibble on. Just make sure the kiddos know these strawberries are adults-only!

How to Make Champagne Strawberries

To start, grab a big bowl of ripe strawberries. If you live near a U-Pick or a farmer's market I highly suggest getting your strawberries there. Wash the strawberries and pat dry with a paper towel. Add the strawberries to a large bowl and pour champagne over the berries, covering entirely. For two pounds of strawberries use about one bottle of champagne. You can also use any kind of sparkling wine (Prosecco or Moscato would work great!) in place of the champagne.

Add 1/2 cup of vodka to the strawberries and mix. Set aside for 1 hour. Drain in a colander then pat dry with paper towels. Roll the strawberries in sugar or if you really want to make this treat decadent, melt some chocolate chips and make chocolate strawberries, setting the berries on parchment paper to set. You can also put the strawberries in the fridge for 25 minutes to set the chocolate.

Get the recipe here.

Can't get enough of champagne strawberries? Make a cocktail to complete the meal. In a food processor or blender add frozen strawberries (or fresh) and puree with lemon juice. Add a little of the strawberry puree at the bottom of the champagne glass and top with champagne. This strawberry champagne is super easy to make (virtually no prep time) and can turn your cocktail hour from drab to fab.

Get the recipe here.

You can also order chocolate-covered champagne strawberries online! Topped with melted chocolate, this fruity treat tastes like a champagne cocktail.

adsense ad