How are you going to claim you're from Texas and have never tried canned armadillo? Down here, we can make a meal out of just about anything. We don't believe in waste. Now, I've been around the world and have tried coq au vin and caviar, but nothing beats a can of dillo! Don't even get me started on creamed possum in coon fat gravy.

If I had to pick between armadillo Picante and creamed possum with sweet potatoes, I wouldn't know what to pick. For armadillo, you need a bit of an acquired taste. Also, if you're reading this far, I hope you know I would never ever eat this. These canned foods are the perfect Christmas gag gifts for your Southern friends and family.

Good ol' roadkill

You can get this 6-pack of gag canned meat on Amazon just in time for the holidays. If you're participating in a gift exchange this year, you'll want to throw these in a box of Christmas gifts for laughs. It includes creamed possum, two armadillo cans, yeti, canned raccoon, and squirrel.

If you got a kick out of creamed possum, you'll laugh until you cry when you see a can of raccoon. Don't worry, the can is full of composted organic material, nothing that will rot! I can't wait to put this in my mom's stocking.

Practical jokes are the best! Give these 'canned meat' gag gifts to someone with a sense of humor. They'll appreciate it. Here's an idea. Electric can openers are a hot gift this year. Get your loved one a brand new can opener and throw this in their gift box as well. I'm sure they'll burst out laughing when they said a can of armadillo on the half shelf.

I'm all for harmless practical jokes and funny gift exchanges!

This post was originally published on December 4, 2019.

