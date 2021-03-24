After this past year, I think we've all had quite enough of digital thermometers being aimed at our foreheads, haven't we? But let's talk about a more fun type of thermometer-a candy thermometer! Candy making is a precise skill that requires the right kitchen tools. A candy thermometer is a "must have" to get the perfect texture and taste of your recipe.

Are you known as the one who always brings a sweets-filled cake pan to pot-lucks and holidays? Are you famous for your buttercream iced cupcakes? Are there always brownies on your cooling rack? Do you make a mean sheet cake? Are your measuring spoons and measuring cups always being rattled? Is your stand mixer always spinning? Do you watch chocolate chip cheesecake tutorials like it's an episode of The Crown? Then you may already have this gadget among your baking tools and bakeware.

What Does a Candy Thermometer Do Anyway?

A candy thermometer is sometimes called a sugar thermometer because that's exactly what is does. By measuring the temperature of the heating sugar mixture, you can determine your current cooking stage. That way your reputation for making perfectly silky buttercream or Great American Baking Show worthy cake recipes (complete with fancy fondant sculptures) stays intact.

Don't just throw this kitchen tool in a drawer with your pastry brush, rolling pin, and parchment paper. Use your thermometer to measure hot oil when deep frying, the temperature of scones and breads, homemade ice cream and frothy egg white meringues. Use it to monitor meats for Uncle "Gotta-Be-Medium Rare." You know the guy. Every family's got one.

We've all burned our mouths (or fingers) on sugar at some point in our lives. Sugar burns! So, maintaining the right temperature while making sugary treats will prevent undercooking or burning. I guarantee your candy thermometer will become just as beloved amongst your baking equipment as your mom's silicone spatula, your grandma's non-stick baking pan and mixing bowl, and your prized bridal shower gift of a pink kitchen-aid stand mixer.

Different Types of Candy Thermometers

There are several styles of candy thermometers available on Amazon. Traditional liquid, coil spring, and digital thermometers. The digital thermometers tend to be more accurate, many sounding a nifty alarm when your concoction reaches a certain temperature or stage of sugar cooking. A candy thermometer does sound a little intimidating. But don't worry. Just like we use our oven thermometer for accuracy, candy thermometers do essentially the same thing.

