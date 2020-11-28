There are so many types of Christmas candy out there, it's hard to pick a favorite. Whether you love the classic Christmas sugar cookies, favor the peppermint hard candy, or go ga-ga for candy canes, you are going to want to check out some of these wild candy cane flavors. We compiled a list of seven ridiculously wild flavors you might not ever try and seven flavors that deserve a spot on your Christmas trees this year.

Whether you have an obsession for dill pickles or Dr Pepper, there is definitely a bizarre candy cane on this list for you. If your favorite candies are Sour Patch Kids and Jelly Belly jellybeans, you are also in luck.

I'm normally reluctant to try mystery-flavored food, but I trust Brach's Candy Cane Mystery Mix. Grab a new mystery cane from the box and see if it tastes fruity, sour, or sweet and salty. I'm a fan of sour candy, so I know the sour flavor will be a favorite of mine. Brach's says they love a good seasonal surprise!

I was just thinking that I need a new holiday candy to become obsessed with. Looks like Brach's mystery candy cane mix could be a new favorite. Okay, maybe you're not a fan of eating candy canes, but you know that they make great holiday decorations. The color of the canes are bright and cheery, so go ahead and order a box for your Christmas tree.

Candy canes you'd never try...

These pickle candy canes aren't a gimmick, many claim that they can taste the dill tang in each stick. The green color is hilariously on brand for pickles.

Absolutely need some for your Christmas tree or holiday decorating this year? Find them on Amazon.

Enjoy these bacon candy canes at your own risk, but we would be lying if we said we weren't curious, too. Just don't mistake them for peppermint and take a big ol' bite!

Find them on Amazon.

Bet ya never thought you could find wasabi-flavored candy canes. Oh, wrong you were. Find these tangy, wacky candy canes on Amazon.

Why wouldn't you want a stick of sugar that tastes like gravy! Either way, these make the perfect holiday season for a White Elephant situation.

Order yours now from Amazon and watch people think they're chocolate all season long.

Your eyes are not lying to you. Rotisserie chicken candy canes actually exist, and we don't even know what to say about this. Honestly, this might be worse than candy corn pizza.

Find them on Amazon if you dare.

There are definitely worse flavors than coffee candy canes, but we just aren't sure what to make of these java-canes.

Think you're ready to try them? Find them on Amazon.

Even naughty folks deserve a holiday gift, kind of. These coal candy canes were just made to be placed inside stockings as the most perfect gag gift.

Don't worry, they taste of smoky cinnamon. No actual coal was used in making these candy canes. Find them on Amazon.

... and candy canes you'd actually love.

Your cup of hot chocolate just got that much better with this candy cane inside to swirl around the whipped cream.

Find them on Amazon.

With 12 candy canes in each box, you can choose between Dr Pepper, A&W Root Beer, and Orange Crush flavors. Now, these actually sound delicious.

Pass the Dr Pepper, please! Find them on Amazon.

While you might not be able to name exactly what Swedish Fish taste like, you can enjoy their sweet fruity flavor in candy cane form this year.

The best part is that they're red through and through, perfect for the Christmas tree! Find them here.

The sour-sweet taste of these candy canes make them a welcome switch from the classic peppermint flavor you expect.

Find them on Amazon and watch everyone's faces pucker up when they all first try one.

If you don't like blueberry, you might not want to try these blue swirled candy canes and that is more than okay.

However, if you love blueberry, then these fun candy canes were made for you. Find them on Amazon.

Your favorite jelly beans are now in candy cane form with these three flavors of Green Apple, Very Cherry, and Orange. The tart variety is great for those who want a fruity sweet treat.

Not to mention, the Green Apple candy canes especially would look so sweet on a Christmas tree! Find them on Amazon.

This pack of Klondike candy canes includes the following flavors: Neapolitan, Mint Chocolate, and Cookies and Cream. Have you ever thought ice cream could become a candy cane? Us either!

That being said, the Neapolitan sounds absolutely delicious and there is nothing I love more than a good chocolate mint ice cream. Find these on Amazon.

This post was originally published on November 27, 2018.

