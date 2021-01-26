Yogurt is the perfect food to start your morning right or have a filling snack, full of probiotics, nutrients and proteins. This yummy dairy product can be enjoyed with granola or fruits and berries for extra flavor. However, as delicious as yogurt is, it's not always possible to finish it before it goes bad. Especially if you buy in bulk, it can be hard to get through your yogurt supply before the expiration date. The question is, rather than throwing your yogurt out because you couldn't finish it, can you freeze yogurt?

Can You Freeze Yogurt?

Freezing yogurt is a great option when you find yourself with more of this tasty dairy product than you can consume! This is a smart way to save it, as long as you're careful with your thawing process. It's best to do this with an unopened container of yogurt, but you can also freeze yogurt after opening it. If you've already opened it, store it in an airtight container beforehand.

It's well-known among yogurt fans that Yoplait go-GURT is designed to be frozen and then thawed by lunchtime, the perfect snack to throw in your kid's lunchbox. However, this is also a great method for other kinds. Both regular yogurt and Greek yogurt can be frozen with no complications, making this an excellent option no matter the kind of yogurt you enjoy. Homemade frozen yogurt is also just fine. Although many people choose to freeze bulk containers, yogurt cups work great as well.

Tips For Freezing Yogurt

Your yoghurt is good in the freezer for two months after its freeze date- so make sure to use a marker to label the container with a sharpie so you know when it needs to be taken out. If you have fruit yogurt, it's best to stir it thoroughly before freezing it to ensure that the fruit is distributed throughout. This will keep it from freezing unevenly.

If you're planning on using your yogurt in smoothies or baking, the ice cube method is a good way to go. Fill one or two ice cube trays with yogurt and freeze for a few hours, until fully solid. Then, transfer the cubes to a safe container like a zip-lock bag or airtight Tupperware. Date the container, then keep it in the freezer until you need it. When you're ready to make a smoothie, take the cubes out and plop them right into the blender!

But Keep In Mind...

The only downside of freezing yogurt, like many dairy products, is that its texture will change after being frozen. Similar to cream cheese or ice cream, yogurt can get freezer burn during the freezing process. This is when ice crystals form on the surface of the product due to the lack of moisture in the freezer. Frozen yogurt is safe to eat even with freezer burn, but its texture might not be appetizing.

Another textural effect is that the water content will separate from the fat content of your yogurt in the freezer. After thawing, you may notice that the texture is grainy or uneven. To fix this, give it a vigorous stir or put it in a food processor to mix it all up. This will make your thawed yogurt smoother, but it will probably still be a little grainy. Because of this, many people reserve frozen yogurt for baked goods or smoothies where the slightly off texture won't be noticed.

When thawing yogurt, place the container in the refrigerator until it's defrosted, at least 24 hours. If you didn't plan ahead and want to eat it sooner than tomorrow, you can thaw it on the counter as long as you eat it or refrigerate it within two hours. Start freezing your yogurt and you'll never need to worry about it going bad again!

