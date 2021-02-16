Undoubtedly, many of us only buy cans of Campbell's soup to nurse stomach bugs. Campbell's Condensed Chicken Noodle soup has been the go-to meal for years when flu season comes around. Does anyone else crave Campbell's soup when they're not sick? I do! I've always thought of it as a quick and easy meal. (Cheap, too).

Although Campbell's chicken noodle soup may not be too filling when you're not feeling ill. Thankfully, Campbell's Chunky line is here to give us soup that eats like a meal for snow days and those days when all you can do is open a can. All of these soups are packed with meat, beans, veggies, and more. I got the chance to try ten flavors from Campbell's Chunky soup line and ranked them. Maybe you'll find a new quick dinner from this list.

Campbell's Chunky Soup Ranking

I was surprised I liked Chicken Corn Chowder. If you like creamed corn, your taste buds will like this pantry staple. I also received the 'Healthy Request' version of it, and I loved it!

Y'all, I promise it's not gross. I was surprised that I didn't hate it, but it wasn't a favorite. If it had more of a corn taste to it, I would've been a big fan.

It had enough of a creamy taste to make it enjoyable, but too much of a seafood aftertaste for my liking.

I love jambalaya. I make it all the time, which may be the problem. I love adding shrimp and my favorite Lousiana-inspired sauces to my jambalaya, and of course, it didn't meet my standards.

It's still a yummy flavor; nonetheless, however, jambalaya in a thin form isn't my favorite. The sausage was delicious, though.

Campbell did right by the Pub-Style Chicken Pot Pie flavor. As someone who loves digging their spork into the middle of a pot pie, I couldn't help but feel like I was eating the delicious center of a chicken pot pie.

Chili Mac had the potential to be much better, but I'll tell you what they did right and did wrong. I am not a 'beans in chili kind of girl,' however, I do love pasta. The pasta tasted fantastic with meat.

Grilled Chicken & Sausage Gumbo is the perfect combination for meat lovers. It was filled with two of my favorite meats, along with enough vegetables to make me feel like I was getting a good serving of veggies.

I wasn't sure about this one at first glance, but it's so good. The steak isn't bland at all, and the vegetables taste seasoned just right in the soup. Take a good spoonful of both meat and veggies, and you'll see what I'm talking about.

The taste is very similar to sirloin steak, but it has tiny chunks of beef patties. If you love hamburger steak, you'll love this soup flavor.

Naturally, Classic Chicken Noodle is one of my favorites. It's been there to nurse me through sick days since pre-kindergarten. It'll always hold a special place in my heart.

What makes this can differ from the chicken noodle soup I'm used to is the texture. Since this is from the Chunky soup line, it does have large chunks of chicken.

Last but not least, Creamy Chicken Noodle soup. Creamy Chicken Noodle was my favorite for many reasons. Chicken Noodle is the best soup flavor of all time, and it had the perfect ratio of cream to noodles.

It was so much soup, which made it very filling. I know, very original for this to be my number one, but you're missing out until you try the chunky version.

Campbell Soup Company (CSC Brands) is also comprised of Prego, Swanson, and Pepperidge Farm. That's right; we can thank Campbell Soup for Goldfish. Next time you're out shopping for comfort food and soup cans, be sure to pick up some snacks from Pepperidge Farm.

With COVID-19 prevalent and packed grocery stores, Campbell's Soup comes in handy. Until coronavirus is no longer a threat, you can count on Campbell's Chunky Homestyle soup to provide you with meals that make you feel warm and full.

Amazon is ready to ship you all the Campbell's Soup cans you need! From tomato soup, cream of mushroom soup, chicken soup, SpaghettiOs, and more!

oembed rumble video here

adsense ad