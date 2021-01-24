Right after the new year rolls in, we all start hearing about weight loss. And, sure, if you indulged a lot during the holidays, adding a few lighter meals to your diet, in general, isn't a bad idea. But even if you're trying to eat fewer calories, it's still important to make sure that you get all the nutrients that you need every day. That's where eggs come in. Eggs are a dietary powerhouse and can play a starring role in your low-calorie diet. Here's how many calories are in scrambled eggs, the other health benefits they offer, and the best way to fix them.

One large egg (we're using chicken eggs here) has about 78 calories, 5 grams of fat, and less than a gram of carbohydrates (which means eggs are perfect for a low-carb diet, too).

In the past, there's been a lot of discussion on whether or not eggs are good for you because of the amount of cholesterol they contain. But we know now that the kind of dietary cholesterol found in eggs doesn't give you high cholesterol - that comes from saturated and trans fat, and one egg has only about 1.6 grams saturated fat and no trans fat.

Eggs are also a good source of vitamin D (which helps you absorb calcium), phosphorus, vitamin A, riboflavin, selenium, and choline. Egg whites contain leucine, which is an amino acid that some studies have shown can help with weight loss.

Eggs are also an excellent source of high-quality protein, with about 6 grams of protein in each egg. Your daily value of protein should be around 50 grams, so two or three eggs can help you reach that goal while still keep calories down. And that's important because protein helps keep muscles strong, but the right kind of protein can also help you feel fuller, meaning you eat less overall and stay full for a longer time. Most of the protein in an egg is found in the egg white. It's better if you can eat the whole egg since many of the nutrients are in the egg yolk, but if you're going for maximum protein, make sure to at least eat egg whites.

Eggs have also been shown to create a more stable blood glucose level, which means you don't get blood sugar highs and lows that can cause you to want to eat everything in sight.

Scrambled eggs are the perfect low-calorie meal

So why scrambled eggs? Look, if you prefer boiled eggs, they are a great choice for a meal or a snack, but let me tell you why I like scrambled eggs for a low-calorie meal any time of day.

First, there's nothing easier to fix. Or faster, for that matter. And while there are plenty of tips on how to scramble eggs so that they are light and fluffy, my best advice is to cook them the way you like them. If your family is divided between lightly cooked eggs and cook 'em till they're dead eggs, get two pans going on the stove.

But the best reason to eat scrambled eggs is that you can easily turn them into a full meal. To keep the calories in your scrambled eggs on the low side, toss a handful of veggies in the skillet and cook first. Then stir in the eggs and you've got a meal that will keep you going. If you worry about getting enough servings of vegetables each day, adding a serving of your favorite veggie to scrambled eggs is a good way to start the day off right.

Be careful to use only a small amount of oil or butter, otherwise, your low-calorie scrambled eggs won't be so low calorie. The same thing goes with adding cheese. But if you want to get fancy, you can turn your scrambled eggs into an omelet.

