Update: March 23, 2021

Guess what Texans? Chick-fil-A sauces are coming to an H-E-B near you! According to Business Insider, 16-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauce will be available in March, Chick-fil-A said.

Update: Oct, 23, 2020

Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces are coming to select grocery stores this November! According to the latest press release by Chick-fil-a, Sauces will be available for retail purchase at some Kroger, Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Update: April 22, 2020

More sauce is here! According to a recent post on Chick-fil-A's Instagram, sauce containers are available to purchase at your local Restaurant or through the Chick-fil-A App.

Chick-fil-A's new 8-ounce sauces will be in Honey Mustard, Garlic Herb Ranch, Barbecue, Polynesian and Chick-fil-A sauce. According to Fox News, many locations are offering the sauces for $2.80 apiece, but price may vary according to location.

The original article continues below:

Your dream has just come true. Sure, Chick-fil-a's chicken sandwiches and waffle fries are good on their own, but they are absolutely delicious topped with Chick-fil-a's famous dipping sauces. Chick-fil-a sauce, barbecue sauce, Polynesian sauce, honey mustard, you name it, I love it on my chicken, and if I grab an extra sauce or two, I love using it at home whenever I make homemade nuggets. Now, I don't have to hoard extra chicken dipping sauces because you can now buy Chick-fil-A sauce in stores. Somebody pinch me!

According to Chick-fil-A, the new sauce bottles were created by the fast food chain to give back to their employees. Starting this April and May, customers will be able to purchase 16-fluid ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A's signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores. And get this, Florida Chick-fil-A customers will receive 8-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch Sauces with their catering order starting in mid-March.

Michael Patrick, principal program lead, Beyond the Restaurant, shares:

Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant. And because our Team Members are truly our 'secret sauce' to creating a positive experience in our restaurants, each time a customer purchases a Bottled Sauce at a participating retailer, the Chick-fil-A profits will support Team Members through our scholarship program.

The 16-ounce bottles will retail starting at $3.49, with 100 percent of profits going towards the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative. Since 1973, Chick-fil-A has helped nearly 60,000 Team Members pay for college through a total investment of $92 million in scholarships.

The retail test is starting in Florida and will hopefully be expanding soon.

