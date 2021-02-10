Burrata isn't just cheese. It's a fresh, creamy delicacy that elevates mozzarella to a whole new level. A semi-soft Italian cheese, fresh mozzarella made from cow's milk or water buffalo milk makes up the outer curd while the inside is filled with stringy curd and fresh cream. It's the buttery flavor and creamy texture that truly makes it a special type of cheese.

Beyond its glorious flavor, burrata is an extremely versatile cheese when it comes to semi-soft cheeses, which is why we absolutely love it. Add it to pasta dishes, try it on a pizza with some prosciutto crudo, or pair it some figs for dessert. There are so many ways to enjoy burrata cheese. So many so that we decided to share our favorite burrata recipes. Try one for yourself and you'll see how sinfully good burrata cheese can be.

1. Grilled Eggplant Parmesan with Roasted Tomatoes, Burrata, and Garlic Herb Breadcrumbs

Heat up the grill because by the time you finish reading this recipe you're going to want it nice and hot. It takes what you know about eggplant parmesan and deconstructs it into an irresistibly elegant dinner. Simply roast some cherry tomatoes, grill slices of eggplant, prepare flavorful garlic herb breadcrumbs, then assemble it all with fresh chunks of burrata on top.

Get the recipe here.

2. Tomato, Basil, and Burrata Spaghetti

I love parmesan on pasta as much as the next person, but why stick to only that when you can have creamy chunks of burrata instead? This recipe is essentially the combo of caprese salad and pasta, taking the simple flavors of fresh tomato, basil leaves and spaghetti tossed in olive oil, and amplified with burrata. All prepared in one pot, this is an easy meal to throw a curve-ball into the rotation.

Get the recipe here.

3. Margarita Pizza Dip

Whether it's game day and you want a break from the typical bean dip or are having guests over for pizza night and want to throw a surprise into the mix, this is the recipe meant to please a crowd. It's like the best margarita pizza you've had traded mozzarella for the rich flavor of burrata and the crust for crostinis instead.

Get the recipe here.

4. Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Burrata

New to burrata? Start off with this. It's delicious, it's savory, and it only requires a handful of ingredients. Plus, you get all the carbs and cheese you can handle in one savory skillet.

Get the recipe here.

5. Crispy Potatoes with Burrata, Tomato, and Pesto

Forget what you know about potato salad. Make it the burrata way with this recipe.

On top a bed of arugula, load on fresh tomatoes, crispy potatoes, cannellini beans, olives, creamy burrata cheese, and a spoonful of fresh basil pesto. Use heirloom tomatoes from the farmers market for a smoky sweet flavor. We won't blame you if you have a hard time sharing this one.

Get the recipe here.

6. Radish, Snap Pea and Burrata Salad

Trying to eat more veggies? Top them on burrata cheese. You won't have any problem indulging.

Get the recipe here.

7. Linguine with Burrata, Kale, and Pumpkin Seeds

This pasta dish takes on a new level of savory and comforting. Al dente linguine is coated in homemade pumpkin seed and kale pesto, then topped off with chunks of burrata, pumpkin seeds, fresh herbs, and breadcrumbs. The hardest part about this meal is deciding which wine to pair with it.

Get the recipe here.

8. Burrata Pizza Pie

The best thing to pair with something salty is something creamy. I introduce to you your new favorite pizza toppings, prosciutto and burrata. The flavors go great with the tomato sauce, and adding in some fresh basil makes this burrata recipe into a party.

Get the recipe here.

9. Farro Tabbouleh with Burrata and Hummus

I could easily turn hummus, cheese, and pita into a meal. This recipe takes that concept and goes beyond my wildest imagination. Nutty farro tabbouleh made with cherry tomatoes, asparagus, blueberries, Persian cucumbers, a trio of fresh herbs, pistachios, and sunflower seeds are loaded on top of hummus with a mound of burrata. Grab the pita, it's time to dip in.

Get the recipe here.

10. Peach Panzanella Salad with Burrata and Bacon

This burrata recipe will make even salad haters rejoice. Red lettuce is loaded with chunks of crusty bread, thin peach slices, crispy bacon, and a heaping of fresh burrata all drizzled with a golden balsamic vinaigrette.

Get the recipe here.

11. Tuscan Summer Stone Fruit, Tomato, and Burrata Panzanella Salad

It's not always about a filling meal. Sometimes, it's about a flavorful experience. That's precisely what this is. Sweet peaches, ripe tomatoes, pitted cherries, chunks of ciabatta bread, pine nuts, and creamy burrata all come together to make the fruit and cheese board that dreams are made of.

Get the recipe here.

12. Burrata with Fresh Figs and Crispy Bread

For some, this burrata recipe would be an appetizer. For me, this is dessert. If you love cheese as much as I do, trade in those scoops of ice cream for a scoop of burrata and fresh figs drizzled in a homemade balsamic glaze.

Get the recipe here.

This post was originally published on June 13, 2018.

adsense ad