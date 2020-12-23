One of America's favorite fast-food chains, Burger King, has a menu with items for everyone. From their Original Chicken Sandwiches and French fries to signature items like the Croissan'wich, Whopper and Chicken Fries, there's definitely a lot to choose from!

Updated: December 23, 2020

Burger King announced that it will debut a $1 Your Way menu on December 28 and it will include a bacon cheeseburger, a Chicken Jr. sandwich, fries, and a soft drink.

The original article continues below:

Well, if the Burger King menu or secret menu wasn't enough, this popular fast-food restaurant chain also offers customers a value menu. It's not only available for a limited time, so you'll also always find these items on their menu. Just like popular fast-food restaurants like McDonald's and Taco Bell, if you're looking for a good deal and the chance to take full advantage of menu prices, check out the Burger King value menu. All of these value menu items range from $1-$2.29. Check it out below.

1. Cheeseburger-$1

It's not a Whopper, but you really can't beat that price. Burger King's signature flame-grilled beef patty topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, and pickles, this simple cheeseburger is just enough for your next fast food fix.

2. Double Cheeseburger-$1.69

If one beef patty isn't enough, dig out an extra .69 cents and go for the Double Cheeseburger. Again, it's not a Whopper or Bacon & Cheese Whopper, but it'll sure hit the spot.

3. Bacon Cheeseburger-$1.69

Burger King's Bacon Cheeseburger is similar to their Cheeseburger and Double Cheeseburger menu items, but you'll also get the salty addition of bacon.

4. Bacon Double Cheeseburger-$2.29

If you're feeling hungry, find an extra .60 cents in your wallet for the Double Bacon Cheeseburger on the Burger King menu. With the addition of smoky and salty bacon, you'll find yourself ordering from the value menu from now on. You can't beat the price!

5. Crispy Chicken Jr.-$1

The Crispy Chicken Jr, simply topped with mayonnaise and lettuce can easily be paired with other value menu items from Burger King like French fries or onion rings for a complete meal.

6. Spicy Chicken Jr.-$1

For the same price, but with a kick of heat, try out the Spicy Crispy Chicken Jr. It's similar to their Crispy Chicken Jr, but with the addition of creamy spicy sauce. For $1, you can't go wrong!

7. French Fries (Value Size)-$1.49

An order of Burger King's value sized French fries is the perfect side to go with your veggie burger or Whopper Jr. Served hot and with just enough salt, you'll forget all about the French fries at other fast-food chains.

8. Onion Rings (Value Size)-$1.49

If you're not in the mood for French fries, good thing Burger King offers onion rings at the same price. They're the perfect side to go along with a Double Whopper. Just don't forget the bbq sauce or one of their classic dipping sauces.

9. 4-Piece Chicken Nuggets-$1.29

So, they're not Chicken Fries, but for $1.29 it's hard not to say no to this deal on the value menu.

10. Soft Serve-.75

You can't pass up ice cream after a filling meal, especially for .75 cents! Off of the value menu, you can choose between a cup or cone of vanilla soft serve. And if you're especially hungry and craving something sweet, go off of the value menu and indulge in something like a Dutch apple pie, chocolate chip cookies or an Oreo shake!

11. Fountain Drink (16 ounces)-$1.29

It might be a good idea to ditch the large or small drink and opt for a fountain drink from the value menu. Choose from a variety of refreshments like a Coca-Cola or an iced tea to enjoy with your meal.

12. Frozen Fanta Cherry Icee (16 ounces)-$1.69

I'm a huge fan of Icee's. Forget the smoothies and milkshakes- just give me an Icee! For $1.69, the best way to cool down and enjoy a meal from Burger King is with an Icee in hand.

