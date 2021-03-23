It's back! First introduced as a limited-time breakfast sandwich in 2019, Burger King is bringing back its French Toast Sandwich. Sweet and savory, this Burger King menu item features a choice of sausage, crispy bacon, or black forest ham, along with creamy American cheese and folded egg and a maple butter sauce all served in between two golden brown and hot French toast slices. Breakfast just got a little bit sweeter and cheesier starting on March 25. We can't wait to chow down on this sandwich and get the morning started.

The Burger King Breakfast Menu

The fast food chain offers a wide range of tasty breakfast items served from open to 10:30 a.m. Before Burger King announced their new French Toast sandwich dedicated secret menu-ers could make their own using Burger King's French Toast Sticks and ordering either a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit or ham, egg, and cheese biscuit.

Sonic currently serves a version of a cheese French toast sandwich.

How to Make a Copycat Burger King French Toast Sandwich at Home

Want to make this breakfast at home? It couldn't be easier and you probably have all the ingredients for the cheesy breakfast sandwich in your pantry.

Gina Young, who runs the cooking Youtube channel, Cooking with Gina Young, makes her own version of the sandwich with the addition of hash browns. The entire sandwich is topped with a sprinkling of powdered sugar to really bring it over the top.

Wanna make it a heart-stopper? Grab a Krispy Kreme donut and slice it in half and use it in place of the piece of bread. dip it in the batter and fry like you would French toast. It's a super sweet addition to any sandwich and makes it a brunch to remember!

