The bundt cake is so much more than a cake with a hole in the center, though any good Southerner knows that's where all the delicious glaze concentrates after the pour. No, a bundt cake, when done well, is one of the most evenly cooked cakes ever, where every side gets an equal amount of oven love.

They're perfect any time of year, from Easter to Christmas to Valentine's Day to the 4th of July, but nothing says a celebration quite like their round shape. A 12-cup bundt pan is a typical size, though mini bundt cakes are an ideal choice for birthday cupcakes.

In fact, people love Bundt cakes so much an entire bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes, is focused on them! Whether you love double chocolate, poppy seed, peanut butter, key lime, praline, or white chocolate raspberry, there's no lime on your bundt cake.

15 Bundt Cake Recipes

1. Cinnamon Sour Cream Bundt Cake

This traditional bundt cake uses a sour cream cake base, which helps your cakes bake flatter, perfect for the precisely flat bottom needed for a bundt cake.

The dusting of powdered sugar on top seals the deal on the beautiful brown cake. Find this bundt cake recipe here.

2. Vanilla Buttermilk Bundt Cake

This birthday cake bucks tradition in the best possible way and it tastes eons better the boxed cake mix. The only way this could be a miss is if you serve to a crowd that lives and dies for chocolate cake.

Find the recipe for this beautiful cake here, just make sure to butter your prepared pan.

3. Hummingbird Upside-Down Poke Bundt Cake

Don't let the mouthful of a name fool you, this hummingbird cake takes the Southern classic to new levels with the help of Betty Crocker™ dessert.

This buttery poke bundt cake recipe is as intimidating as it sounds and because it features boxed, super moist cake mix, you don't even have to pull out the electric mixer or cookbook. Find the recipe here.

4. Strawberry Shortcake Poke Bundt Cake

When it comes to cakes, there is nothing better than sweet strawberries. This batter would make an excellent option for kid's birthday cupcakes, kids birthday cakes, or snack cakes in a mini bundt pan.

In its full bundt glory, it is delicious and delightfully easy to recreate in your own kitchen, be it national bundt day or a tuesday afternoon. Find the recipe here.

5. Gingerbread Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze

Is there a more understated flavor than gingerbread? Not in our books! Pumpkin spice and brown sugar may take over the airwaves until Thanksgiving, but true gingerbread aficionados have been just waiting for those gingerbread lattes to appear on menu boards around the country since last holiday season.

Get the recipe here.

6. Salted Caramel Chocolate Espresso Bundt Cake

Skip the after-dinner cup of coffee and trade it in for this beautiful chocolate bundt cake that almost looks too pretty to eat. Well, almost.

The smell of this baby baking in your oven will not only wake you up, but it will make your whole home smell delicious. We call that a double win. Get the recipe here.

7. Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake

Well, you had to know there would be a pumpkin spice option on here - and that's because this version from Lovely Little Kitchen is so good, we couldn't skip it!

This photo may have a naked bundt cake, but her cream cheese frosting recipe included is so good, you'll never serve a naked bundt again. Get the recipe here.

8. Double Caramel Apple Bundt Cake

We're not saying you should skip the apple pie ... but maybe you should trade it out for this delicious bundt cake that is so moist and flavorful, it may put your pie crust to shame.

The drizzles of caramel are a tasty bonus on this apple cake. Get the recipe here.

9. Simple Glazed Orange Bundt Cake

This recipe is so easy to whip together, but the end result is anything but simple!

Rich desserts are fantastic, but this citrus take on the traditional lemon bundt cake is a refreshing palate cleanser after a big meal. Get the recipe here.

10. Chocolate Fudge Cake with Pernod Caramel Cream

This is the one of the prettiest presentations we've seen on a bundt cake and to replicate it in your own kitchen, all you have to do is pour that delicious caramel cream all over the top of the cake.

We're really twisting your arm here, aren't we? Get the recipe here.

11. Persimmon Winter Bundt Cake with a Hard Sauce Glaze

This persimmon winter bundt cake from Boulder Locavore is such a warm, spiced treat on your table that is made even better by the hard sauce glaze with bourbon.

The presentation and color of the cake is perfect for holiday tablescapes. Get the recipe here.

12. Cinnamon Roll Bundt Cake

This incredible cinnamon roll bundt cake would make an even better breakfast than a dessert, but that presentation is too pretty to just eat in your pajamas. Actually, we probably couldn't help ourselves.

And that criss-cross glaze pattern? Swoon. Get the recipe here.

13. Frosted Sugar Cookie Bundt Cake

Brighten up your holiday table with this playful take on a frosted sugar cookie with a secret ingredient: coffee creamer.

The batter is rich, thick, and might not make it into your bundt pan at all lest you decide to drink the bowl! We've thought about it. Get the recipe here.

14. Cheesecake Swirl Carrot Bundt Cake

The trick to this delicious bundt cake is layering and you won't want to skimp on the cream cheese filling!

Carrot cake and bundt cakes are beloved in the South - isn't it time you married them in your own kitchen? Get the recipe here.

15. Very Vanilla "Twinkie" Bundt Cake

Honestly, the Kitchen Prep had us at Twinkie. This bundt cake is a bright take on a richer bundt cake, but don't let the vanilla fool you - this is the perfect after-holiday meal for one reason: it's just one huge, round Twinkie!

Get the recipe here.

Any way you slice it, a bundt cake is a timeless tradition that we love honoring any time we can - especially around the holidays. Just remember to butter than pan before dropping in your delicious batter!

