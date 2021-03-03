Move over White Claw (and Bon &Viv, Truly, Wild Basin, Natty Light, and Smirnoff, oh my), there's a new hard seltzer in the stores! Bud Light Seltzer, a 5% ABV spiked seltzer started out hot with four delicious natural fruit flavors; black cherry, lemon-lime, strawberry, and mango. It's no surprise that beer-giant Anheuser-Busch InBev is releasing more and more products in the seltzer category. With the seltzer market exploding (Beer Street Journal remarked the seltzer brand craze is now worth over 1 billion), it's only a matter of time before every beer brand pushes out their out own take. Personally, I'm not mad about it. Spiked seltzer is a great and refreshing alternative to beer and wine. People love it!

What is Bud Light Seltzer?

Made with cane sugar and natural fruit flavors, each flavor contains 100 calories and contains only 1 gram of sugar and 2 grams of carbs. The drink is sold as 12-packs and individual 25-ounce cans, making them perfect for the beach or a day on the lake.

Just like Budweiser beer, the new product goes through a five-step filtration process. The only difference is instead of barley and hops, the fermentation process uses cane sugar.

According to Fox Business, Michel Doukeris, Anheuser-Busch CEO and AB InBev's North American zone president is excited about the launch of the new product.

Fifty-percent of alcohol drinkers haven't tried seltzers yet. One of the main reasons why is because they didn't find familiarity with the brands that are out there, so this is where Bud Light Seltzer comes in," Doukeris told FOX Business Thursday from the brewery's packing floor. "We are prepared for a big launch. When you talk to retailers, wholesalers and consumers, it's becoming the most anticipated launch in the beer industry for the year.

Is Bud Light Seltzer Gluten-Free?

Yes! Budlight Seltzer is gluten-free and contains less than a gram of sugar.

What is in Bud Light Seltzer?

No artificial flavors, Bud Light Seltzer is created with sparkling water, real cane sugar, and natural fruit flavor

Bud Light Seltzer Flavors

Bud Light Seltzer Variety Pack

This original pack of alcoholic beverages is classic!

Strawberry

Lemon-Lime

Black Cherry

Mango

Bud Light Seltzer Variety Pack Remix

Want to try something different? Grab this new flavor variety pack.

Strawberry

Pineapple

Cranberry

Grapefruit

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade

The original lemonade flavor really shines through in these slim cans.

Black Cherry

Original

Strawberry

Peach

Bud Light Platinum Seltzer

When the night is long, grab a Platinum seltzer packed with 8% alcohol.

Citrus

Blood Orange

Wild Berry

Bud Light Seltzer Iced Tea

Available in select markets, this drink is summer in a can.

Raspberry

Budlight Seltzer Out of Office

This tropical-inspired box is perfect to make every day feel like a vacation.

Strawberry Daiquiri

Mango Mai Tai

Classic Lime Margarita

Watermelon Mojito

