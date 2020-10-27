2020 is the year of the hard seltzer and it looks like it's not stopping anytime soon. Scoot over eggnog and boozy hot chocolate, new seltzer flavors are here! The new Bud Light Seltzer Ugly Sweater Variety Pack features four festive flavors including Apple Crisp, Peppermint Pattie, Gingersnap, and Cranberry. Which new flavor are you going to leave with cookies for Santa?

Bud Light Seltzer Introduces New Ugly Sweater Variety Pack

Available on shelves starting November 2, 2020, in 12 oz. slim cans, the limited time Ugly Sweater Pack is made with cane sugar, natural fruit flavors, and no artificial sweeteners using a unique five-step filtration process. Each flavor has the perfect balance of 5% ABV, less than 1 gram of sugar, and 100 calories--perfect for sipping throughout the holiday season.

"Since we first launched Bud Light Seltzer, fans have really enjoyed our delicious flavors and the fun we have brought to the entire seltzer category," Colleen Lucas, Senior Director of Marketing for Bud Light. "Our new Ugly Sweater variety pack builds on these pillars while also adding some holiday cheer in the form of tasty flavors which have become very popular around this time of year."

Switch out your cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, and chardonnay for these new festive flavors. The holidays have never tasted better!

Bud Light Seltzer's New Flavors

Bud Light Seltzer Apple Crisp: A crisp hard seltzer with the delightful flavors of fresh-baked apple pie, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Bud Light Seltzer Peppermint Pattie: A delicious hard seltzer with the flavors of peppermint and rich dark chocolate.

Bud Light Seltzer Gingersnap: An elevated hard seltzer with ginger spice flavor and delicate notes of brown sugar and vanilla.

Bud Light Seltzer Cranberry: A bold berry aroma with the perfect balance of sweetness and tartness from delicious cranberry flavor for an easy-drinking crisp hard seltzer.

Ugly Sweater Seltzer Calls for an Ugly Sweater

These fruity drinks are best enjoyed wearing an ugly sweater.

