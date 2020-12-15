A wise man once said, "There are no mistakes, only happy accidents." You can keep your Black Friday Crock Pots, I'll take this adorable Bob Ross slow cooker. Bob Ross might inspire artists to embrace their "happy accidents" on a canvas, but let's be real, happy accidents happen in the kitchen too.

This Bob Ross slow cooker is the perfect gift for new cooks. I would have loved this as a gift when I was in college! I mean, the majority of college students' meals are made in slow cookers anyway. (If we're not picking up fast food, of course.) Not only is this an excellent gift for novice cooks, but pop culture fanatics are going to love it as well.

Pricing: Varies from sellers

3 heat settings: low, high and warm

4.5 star rating

You can find this slow cooker on Amazon today! Use it for all of your dips, soups, and more. If you don't want to use it and just want to keep it as a collectible, feel free to do that as well. Surely this gadget will be worth a pretty penny one day.

Customers love their Bob Ross slow cookers. A customer gave it a perfect rating and said, "A lil small but did it's job just right." It's definitely a small appliance but as long as it heats up, you can't go wrong with it!

After finding this hidden gem, I did some more digging and found some Disney themed slow cookers, waffle makers, and more. Star Wars seems to be a popular theme among these quirky appliances. Along with Nintendo, SpongeBob, Friends, and more trending shows.

I love these fun slow cookers! Hey Hamilton Beach, make a Dolly Parton slow cooker and I'll love you forever.

