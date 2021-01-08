Grab the beads and the baby Jesus figurine, it's time to start celebrating Fat Tuesday with a spoon and an empty stomach. Our favorite Texas ice cream is bringing the taste of Louisiana to grocery stores around the United States for a limited time, so get off your couch and grab a carton or five.

The Blue Bell ice cream brand is proud to bring back Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream to celebrate New Orleans. Last year the brand quietly released the holiday flavor for customers in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, however, this year the Blue Bell Facebook page has confirmed that the Mardi Gras flavor is available where ever Blue Bell ice cream is sold.

"We have been making Mardi Gras King Cake since 2012, but the flavor has mostly been sold in areas known for the celebration such as Louisiana and Alabama," said Carl Breed, corporate sales manager for Blue Bell. "Last year a grocery store in Louisiana posted about the flavor's arrival on its Facebook page and we started receiving requests from all over the country. After that, we decided to share this festive flavor with everyone in our distribution area."

The Blue Bell Mardi Gras ice cream flavor features cinnamon cake-flavored ice cream, tasty pastry pieces, festive candy sprinkles, and a colorful cream cheese swirl. The ice cream is only available in the half-gallon size, but once you take a bite, you'll be finishing off the whole carton in no time.

The new flavor is a combination of two Blue Bell favorites: Mardi Gras which was created in 2004 and King Cake which was introduced in 2006.

"We still receive requests for Mardi Gras and King Cake because our fans never forget a flavor," Breed said. "But, you have the best of both worlds with our Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream."

