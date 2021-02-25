Blue Bell Drops New Cookies ’n Cream Cone Ice Cream For Spring

Springtime is just around the corner, and to celebrate the warmer weather Texas' favorite ice creamery has announced a new flavor! Introducing new limited-time Blue Bell Cookies 'n Cream Cone Ice Cream, a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate, and a chocolate fudge sauce. Yum!

"Some of you will remember our Cookie Cone, which inspired this flavor," said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell. "Imagine our Cookies 'n Cream Ice Cream, then add in cone pieces and a fudgy swirl. It's an ice cream with all of the delicious ingredients of a Cookie Cone. It's your favorite cone, but in a carton."

The dairy dessert was inspired by Blue Bell's popular Cookie Cone, which was introduced in 1997 and was mostly sold in school cafeterias. Now the newest flavor is an homage to the school favorite that has not been sold since 2015.

"We have heard from many of our fans on social media that the Cookie Cone was a popular lunchtime treat in school," Robertson added. "Cookies 'n Cream Cone is a new twist on an old favorite that we know Cookie Cone fans will enjoy!"

The Cookies and Cream inspired flavor will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time. Along with the new flavor, Cotton Candy and Orange Swirl are back for a limited-time in pint sizes. Candy is a delicious cotton candy-flavored ice cream in shades of pink and blue. Orange Swirl is a refreshing swirl of orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream. Butter Crunch and French Vanilla are also two limited-time flavors still on the shelves. French Vanilla is a rich, creamy vanilla ice cream that has the special taste of egg custard and Butter Crunch features tasty vanilla ice cream loaded with chunks of crunchy chocolate peanut butter candy.

