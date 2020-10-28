The air outside is starting to get a little nip, which means it is the perfect time to start planning your Autumn indoor decor! Normally fresh flowers are usually associated with Spring (who doesn't love a vase of fresh tulips during April?), but there are a few fresh flowers that perk up the spookiness in your home. Black succulents, or as some call them, Goth Succulents, are the perfect addition to add some ghoulish feel to your home without breaking out the fake spiderwebs. Whether you get them from Amazon or Etsy, these dark succulents make great Halloween decorations and low-maintenance centerpieces
What Are Black Succulents?
Like normal succulent plants, Black succulents are a type of cacti that enjoy full sun and demise in overwatering. They are no different than your colorful houseplants and what you find in your succulent garden. The only difference is their gorgeous and deep color.
Here are some of our favorite striking succulents that'll add that spooky element to your home decor.
Echeveria 'Black Prince' Succulent
Uma das primeiras suculentas que eu ganhei! Recentemente tive que decaptar ela devido aos nematóides ☹️. Mas ela já se recuperou e rapidamente enraizou! E já vai me dar mais flores, ela já floresceu algumas vezes, e já me deu muitos bebês... É uma suculenta que ama sol, essa minha toma sol das 08h até às 17horas.. Só rego ela quando o substrato seca totalmente (100%). Apresento lhes minha Echeveria Black Prince 🤗😍❤️🖤🖤🖤🖤 Eu tenho um amor imenso por essa menina 💚🖤💚🖤... Ela tem 25 meses de vida, e está numa cuia 23..
Known as the Black Prince, this hens-and-chicks variety is spooky and beautiful. This black beauty produces rosettes of thick leaves that are actually a dark purple when looked at in direct light, and when viewed in indirect light, the plant seems to have black leaves. This small plant can grow six inches tall and eight inches wide, making it a great container plant to add to your DIY Halloween decor.
Sinocrassula yunnanensis 'Chinese Jade'
Easy to grow, this rare succulent is a small rosette plant that can grow up to four inches tall and eventually develop into thick clusters. The rosettes bloom only once, then die and are replaced by the closed blooms, making this plant's life cycle a little spooky.
Echeveria 'Black Knight'
E. Black knight has been an arch nemesis of mine for a long time. Never have I kept one alive and happy without it becoming completely infested with mealy bugs and being thrown away in frustration!! This one I've had for about 4/5 months now...fingers crossed it doesn't end up on the casualty list
You need a little bit of imagination with this plant, as the rosettes of thick, curved, pointed leaves can be seen as little monster claws. Whether you see it or not, this succulent loves to sit on a sunny windowsill.
Aeonium Arboreum Zwartkop 'Black Rose Aeonium' Succulent
No filter on this Black Rose Aeonium. Its color is spectacular! I've been growing this little succulent for just under 2 years. It's about tripled in size. Like most of my succulents it has had a fairly rough life. 😮 I am not great with succulents. Last summer I tried growing this one outside. I overwatered, then under watered and it fell off a table in a dust storm. It's been rehabbing inside for a year and. It is doing great! It's semi dormant right now, putting on new growth but very slowly. It's got a little leaf curl from getting too dry but this color is too cool not to share!
This high-demand succulent is one of the most beautiful of the lot. Its stems can grow up to 3 feet with rosettes of paddle-shaped leaves and its color is striking, with a green center, with the outermost leaves boasting a dark purple hue. They aren't afraid of a little bit of direct sunlight, so planting these succulents in a pot on the porch is a great way to show them off.