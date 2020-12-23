If you bought a black Christmas tree to use as a 'Halloween tree,' don't pack it up just quite yet. Black Christmas trees are the latest Christmas tree trend, and we're obsessed with them. I know we all love our green Christmas trees, but I highly recommend switching your tree color up this holiday season.
I'll forever cherish my pink Christmas tree from fourth grade! Our living room felt like a real Barbie Dreamhouse during Christmas that year. Maybe 'Barbie' isn't your favorite theme, but after checking out how a few families decorated their black trees, you might consider a black tree.
Black Artificial Christmas Trees
1. 4 ft. Black Tinsel Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear Lights
This Black tinsel tree by the National Tree Company is only $25. It comes with clear lights, making the tree look shiny and beautiful.
2. Best Choice Products 6ft Artificial Full Christmas Tree Seasonal Holiday Decoration w/ 1,477 Branch Tips, Foldable Stand - Black
Pencil Christmas trees are cute, but we all love a big, fluffy tree! It's unlit, non-flammable and made from non-allergenic PVC material, making it safe for your home.
It even comes with a foldable Christmas tree stand. Be sure to grab some shiny tree ornaments!
3. NOMA 3-Foot Pre-lit Christmas Tree | Black Tabletop Tree | Color Changing LED Lights | White & Multicolor Bulbs
Here's the perfect little Christmas tree for tabletops and small spaces. This pre-lit artificial Christmas tree is going to be the perfect centerpiece for home offices and dining rooms. It comes with a metal stand.
You're going to love your new tree. Once you place holiday gifts under it, your flashy Christmas decorations and tree are going to come together and look amazing.
This post was originally published on October 16, 2020.