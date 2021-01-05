In the fast-food wars, it all comes down to what customers prefer, but we've gotta say: the BK menu really has some other restaurant menus beat. There are obviously delicious burgers available at the fast-food restaurant, but there's also plenty of options when it comes to things like chicken sandwiches, sides, soft drinks, and value menu items, too.

Do you have a favorite on the Burger King menu? We picked out just a couple of options to consider, although you'll have to head to the fast-food joint's website to see everything that's on offer.

1. Bacon Double Cheeseburger

The Bacon Double Cheeseburger has two of the restaurant's famous flame-grilled beef patties as well as plenty of bacon on a delicious toasted sesame seed bun. It's definitely a great option on the bacon cheeseburger side of the entree menu.

2. Whopper Jr.

Burger King is also known for its Whopper sandwich offerings. The Whopper Jr. is the regular size of the famed sandwich and is topped with great additions like crisp tomatoes and onions.

3. Rodeo Burger

The Rodeo Burger is not only a yummy burger, it's also got BBQ sauce and onion rings. An interesting choice for a burger, but not a bad one!

4. Original Chicken Sandwich

This chicken sandwich must be popular because it's been on the BK menu since 1979. It is described as being a "lightly breaded chicken fillet topped with a simple combination of shredded lettuce and creamy mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun." Yum!

5. Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The Crispy Chicken sandwich is actually on a potato bun rather than one with sesame seeds. There are regular, spicy chicken, and junior varieties.

6. Fully Loaded Croissan'Wich

Let's move onto breakfast items. The Fully Loaded Croissan'Wich has bacon, ham, and sausage on a delectable croissant. There are other croissant sandwich choices, too, but this is the 'wich we recommend you get.

7. French Toast Sticks

There's nothing that different about these compared to french toast sticks at other fast food places -- they're just good!

8. Egg-Normous Breakfast Burrito

If you're more of a breakfast burrito person, this might be a good option for you. There are even hashbrowns included!

9. Chicken Fries

These are definitely one of the more interesting side options on the BK menu. They might seem a bit odd compared to regular french fries, but people seem to like them nonetheless.

10. Spicy Chicken Nuggets

Sometimes, you're just craving chicken nuggets, and the spicy ones at Burger King really do the trick. Do you like to dip yours in ketchup, ranch, honey mustard, or something else entirely?

11. Oreo Cookie Shake

Any fast food place that has an Oreo cookie shake is great in our book! You might prefer a different small drink with your meal, but we just can't resist the temptation of this dessert drink.

12. Hershey's Sundae Pie

After the burgers, fries, and soda, sometimes you just want a piece of pie. We won't tell if you add on this little treat to your order -- even if you got a veggie burger to try to balance things out.

