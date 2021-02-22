Move over Applebee's, your $1 margarita deal is pretty impressive, but we think we can make some better margaritas at home. The tequila choice can make or break a good ol' margarita. Since I can be a bit picky sometimes, I had to formulate a list of the best tequila for margaritas. Don't worry, these tequilas are under $30.

As much as we all enjoy a top-shelf marg, you can find a delicious tequila for under $30 that won't taste like rubbing alcohol. Get ready to bring Margaritaville to your backyard with these top-notch tequilas.

You could say that El Jimador has a citrusy buzz to it. This is perfect for mixed-drink making. Grab a 750.0ml bottle for only $19.99.

I know we're talking margaritas here, but a shot doesn't hurt. This is the first tequila I've ever had where I didn't panic for a lime after. It's truly one of the smoothest tequilas out there. If you're someone who needs to chase tequila with soda, this is the tequila for you.

You can find a 750.0ml bottle for only $24.99.

3. Tequila 1519 Blanco

It's not premium tequila, but it won't leave you with a sour stomach. I love an excellent Blanco tequila (under $30, of course). You can find a 750.0ml bottle for only $15.99.

It's the perfect tequila for a Paloma.

​4. Hornitos Reposado Tequila

Drizly customers are giving this tequila 5 out of 5 stars. It's one of the oldest reposado tequilas, so it's acquired a substantial following. You'll get hints of green apple before you even add a mixer to it.

If fruity margaritas are all you're thinking about at 5 p.m. on a Friday, give this great tequila a try. A 750.0ml bottle is only $24.99.

5. Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila

This is one of those tequilas you'll always remember. Usually, when I order a margarita, I'm okay with the bottom shelf tequila in the house margarita special, but if I see Dulce Vida Blanco on the shelf, I'm asking for it.

Grab a few 50.ml bottles for only $2.74.

6. Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila