Move over Applebee's, your $1 margarita deal is pretty impressive, but we think we can make some better margaritas at home. The tequila choice can make or break a good ol' margarita. Since I can be a bit picky sometimes, I had to formulate a list of the best tequila for margaritas. Don't worry, these tequilas are under $30.
As much as we all enjoy a top-shelf marg, you can find a delicious tequila for under $30 that won't taste like rubbing alcohol. Get ready to bring Margaritaville to your backyard with these top-notch tequilas.
Best Tequila for Margaritas Under $30
1. El Jimador Silver Tequila
You could say that El Jimador has a citrusy buzz to it. This is perfect for mixed-drink making. Grab a 750.0ml bottle for only $19.99.
2. Espolòn Reposado
I know we're talking margaritas here, but a shot doesn't hurt. This is the first tequila I've ever had where I didn't panic for a lime after. It's truly one of the smoothest tequilas out there. If you're someone who needs to chase tequila with soda, this is the tequila for you.
You can find a 750.0ml bottle for only $24.99.
3. Tequila 1519 Blanco
It's not premium tequila, but it won't leave you with a sour stomach. I love an excellent Blanco tequila (under $30, of course). You can find a 750.0ml bottle for only $15.99.
It's the perfect tequila for a Paloma.
4. Hornitos Reposado Tequila
Drizly customers are giving this tequila 5 out of 5 stars. It's one of the oldest reposado tequilas, so it's acquired a substantial following. You'll get hints of green apple before you even add a mixer to it.
If fruity margaritas are all you're thinking about at 5 p.m. on a Friday, give this great tequila a try. A 750.0ml bottle is only $24.99.
5. Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila
This is one of those tequilas you'll always remember. Usually, when I order a margarita, I'm okay with the bottom shelf tequila in the house margarita special, but if I see Dulce Vida Blanco on the shelf, I'm asking for it.
Grab a few 50.ml bottles for only $2.74.
6. Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila
Jose Quervo is a household name. If you walk into a liquor store and don't know what to buy, you can never go wrong with Mr. Quervo. This gluten-free tequila is light, so it's perfect for those who want a splash of tequila with each sip.
Grab some lime juice and your favorite margarita mix!
7. Don Julio Blanco
Anytime my favorite liquor store has a sale, I can always manage to find Don Julio Blanco for under $25. If you want to pour yourself a glass of straight tequila, I think Don Julio is ideal for sipping tequila.
The price point is impeccable. A 650.0ml bottle will only cost you $21.99, and a 1.75L bottle is generally under $40.
8. Camarena Silver
A classic margarita at your local dive bar probably consists of Camarena Silver. This peppery tequila is made with 100% blue agave. Is it ceviche night? If so, you can have the perfect margarita on the side with this tequila brand.
9. Espolòn Blanco
Here's another good tequila that deserves a spot on everyone's bar cart. Get your favorite margarita recipe ready and use Espolòn Blanco. You'll feel like your beachside in Mexico sipping your margarita.
10. Don Sergio Reposado Tequila
This 100% blue agave tequila isn't Patrón, but it gets the job done. It's smooth, and won't overpower your strawberry margarita. The flavors are subtle, which makes it perfect for any margarita flavor. Channel your inner mixologist and try a Big Red margarita with this tequila!
11. Conmemorativo Anejo
This añejo tequila has wood notes that give your taste buds a toasted flavoring, thanks to the stinging process in American oak casks.
12. Casa Noble Anejo Tequila
Casa Noble's triple distilled tequila is aged in French white oak barrels for two years! It's not an expensive tequila, but it sure does taste like it. This award-winning tequila has pure agave flavors that are worth every penny..or shot.
For Margarita Night
1. Libbey Margarita Party Glasses, Set of 12
Sorry old fashioned. Today is about tequila! Always keep margarita glasses in the kitchen.
You never know when a family dinner has the potential to turn into a fun family get together. Plus, it's an excuse to introduce them to caramel and extra añejo tequila.
2. JoyJolt Afina Heavy Base Shot Glasses (Pack of 6) - 1.5-Ounces
You already know which tequilas go down smooth, so cut up some lime and get the salt ready for a shot.
3. Can You Hang Set of 6 2 oz Funny Shot Glasses
Only take the shot if you can hang, though. I highly recommend making Mexican candy shots!
4. Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender
If it's time to replace your blender, do so with a blender that's also under $30.
5. Jose Cuervo Margarita Salt, 6.25 Ounce
Sugar on the rim? No way, it's always salt.
This post was originally published on February 13, 2020.