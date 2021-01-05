Rum, a liquor made by fermenting and distilling sugarcane molasses or sugarcane juice, is such a versatile drink. You can throw it in a simple rum and coke, have a rum old fashioned with an orange peel, make a daiquiri or mojito, and so much more. But maybe you're curious about which rum is the best for your drink-making pursuits, especially when there are so many to choose from -- from dark rum to light rum to spiced rum and so much more.

If you're looking for a good rum of the spiced variety, in particular, you've come to the right place.

What's the Best Spiced Rum?

We've come up with a list of just a few of the best spiced rum choices out there. Decide for yourself which suits your needs best before you head to the liquor store or buy a bottle off Amazon -- or even to a local distillery where you can see the drink being made in oak barrels with your own eyes.

1. Sailor Jerry

Sailor Jerry is a dark rum with "a rich, smooth taste characterized by top notes of vanilla and cinnamon," according to its website. I've personally added it to many a glass of eggnog.

2. Captain Morgan Original

Captain Morgan's website claims this rum is "a secret blend of Caribbean rums." It also has some vanilla flavoring but also some caramel to make it extra delicious.

3. Chairman's Reserve Spiced Original Rum

A product of St. Lucia, Chairman's Reserve Spiced Rum has spices and fruits such as cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, vanilla, allspice, lemon, and orange peels added. It's also aged in ex-Bourbon barrels. Yum!

4. Kraken Black Spiced Rum

Described as a "unique Caribbean black spiced rum," there's just something about this dark blend that made us have to add it to this list. It smells of caramel, toffee, and spice, and has a "spicy finish."

5. Queequeg Rum with Spices

It might not be as well known, but this is still a well-regarded rum named for Melville's harpooner in Moby Dick. Its aroma includes everything from cinnamon to ginger to anise and more.

6. Foursquare

Hailing from Barbados, this rum is made from a secret family recipe and has been for generations. It might be a good choice for a rum and ginger cocktail.

7. Bacardi Spiced Rum

Did you know Bacardi spiced is a gluten-free rum? With notes of almond and dried fruits as well as a "touch of honey," this is an excellent choice for anyone's bar.

8. George Ocean

"A perfect aroma of aged rum, soft vanilla, and a hint of spice," according to Total Wine, this rum is produced in the West Indes.

9. Don Q Oak Barrel Spiced Rum

The Don Q is a Puerto Rican rum brand -- in fact, it's the top-selling rum there. Their Oak Barrel Spiced has a "touch of toasted coffee flavor" if you want something a little different.

10. Bayou Spiced Rum

Bayou is a rum distillery in Louisiana if you'd like to try something with Creole spices. It's an excellent sipping rum if you want to just sit and enjoy your drink.

